Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake City councilwoman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Springville

May 5, 2023, 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:31 pm

Salt Lake City Council member Amy Fowler discusses the opening of a new temporary, emergency overni...

Salt Lake City Council member Amy Fowler discusses the opening of a new temporary, emergency overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness during a press conference at the Salt Lake City-County building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Ivy Ceballo/Deseret News)

(Ivy Ceballo/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Salt Lake City Councilwoman Amy Fowler was arrested for investigation of DUI Wednesday following a hit-and-run crash.

Fowler was booked into the Utah County Jail, then released about an hour later. Her bail was listed at $680.

Fowler is also a trial attorney and owner of Fowler Law. Her website says she specializes in DUI, as well as other criminal offenses.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded to meet a driver who had been involved in a hit-and-run crash and found Fowler “sitting in her vehicle with the engine running” in Springville just before 11 a.m., according to a police booking affidavit.

The trooper said they could smell alcohol on Fowler’s breath, and “her eyes were red and bloodshot and she was very emotional,” the arrest report states.

Fowler said another vehicle had struck her vehicle in Salt Lake City, but she didn’t stop because she didn’t believe they had stopped, according to the affidavit. More information about the Salt Lake traffic incident was not immediately available.

She denied using alcohol, but the affidavit says Fowler had “diminished fine motor skills” and a breath test showed a reading of 0.111. The legal blood-alcohol content limit in Utah is 0.05 percent.

“She could not use her fingertips to hand me documents, she used her whole hand to retrieve papers and hand them over,” the trooper wrote.

Fowler was initially elected to Salt Lake City’s District 7 — which includes Sugar House — in 2017, and was reelected in 2021.

Fowler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Salt Lake City Council issued a prepared statement referring to the arrest as a “traffic incident.”

“The Salt Lake City Council is aware of a traffic incident involving Council Member Amy Fowler in Salt Lake County on May 3,” it said. “This matter will be addressed outside of Salt Lake City’s jurisdiction, and we are committed to remaining transparent as more pertinent information is made available.”

A spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Mayor’s office also issued a statement, saying, “Until the justice system and City Council have the opportunity to reach conclusions on this matter, the mayor’s office has no comment beyond saying we’re thankful all involved in this incident are safe.”

Contributing: Carter Williams

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

squad car SLCPD...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Racial discrimination claims against Salt Lake officers ‘unfounded,’ board determines

Salt Lake police announced in January that an internal affairs investigation into two officers accused of failing to render proper medical aid to a stabbing victim concluded that the officers did not violate any department policies.

14 hours ago

A mudslide near milepost 7 forced crews to close state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Fri...

Josh Ellis

New mudslide closes Little Cottonwood Canyon

Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation have closed Little Cottonwood Canyon while they clean up a mudslide near the Seven Turns area.

14 hours ago

Brian Redd was appointed by Gov. Spencer Cox as the new executive director of the Utah Department o...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Governor taps former trooper, investigation bureau head as new state corrections director

Brian Redd, former State Bureau of Investigation director, has been appointed as director of the Utah Department of Corrections.

14 hours ago

generic emergency lights...

Josh Ellis

14-year-old arrested in connection to fatal rollover crash in Richfield

Police have arrested a 14-year-old who they say was driving a vehicle west of Richfield when it rolled, killing another teenager.

14 hours ago

Pothole repair...

Madison Swenson

SB I-15 reduced to one lane in Nephi due to concrete pavement, bridge repairs

Southbound Interstate 15 will soon be reduced to one lane in Nephi due to concrete repair work.

14 hours ago

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Avia...

Tamara Vaifanua

Flight attendants reveal secrets on scoring travel deals

Flight attendants travel the world for work and for fun. In today’s "Save more, worry less," KSL TV’s Tamara Vaifanua reveals some of their secrets on scoring travel deals. 

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Salt Lake City councilwoman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Springville