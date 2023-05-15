Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
Horse Dies At Churchill Downs, 8th Recent Fatality At Home Of Kentucky Derby

May 15, 2023, 10:13 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A horse died Sunday after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Rio Moon “suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire,” according to notes in the Equibase chart for the sixth race.

The 3-year-old colt ridden by Martin Garcia was euthanized, the chart said. Rio Moon was trained by Dale Romans and was winless in six career starts with earnings of $11,621.

Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6. Five others were euthanized after training and racing incidents at the track in the days leading up to the Derby.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was indefinitely suspended by Churchill Downs during Derby week after two of his horses collapsed on the track and died. Kentucky racing officials scratched his Derby entry, Lord Miles, too.

