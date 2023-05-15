Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
CRIME

Democratic congressman’s staff attacked by man with baseball bat

May 15, 2023, 1:50 PM

Rep. Gerry Connolly, here in 2022, said two staffers were injured Monday by a man wielding a bat wh...

Rep. Gerry Connolly, here in 2022, said two staffers were injured Monday by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/FILE)

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/FILE)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly said two staffers were injured Monday by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax.

Connolly told CNN that the assailant who entered his office and attacked two of his aides did so with a metal bat. The attacker struck one senior aide in the head with the metal bat, he said. The attacker also hit an intern — on her first day on the job — in the side with the bat.

In a statement earlier Monday, Connolly said that both aides were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the man was arrested.

The attacker, who is a constituent from his district but who Connolly says he doesn’t know, caused wide damage in his office, shattering glass in a conference room and breaking computers along the way.

“He was filled with out of control rage,” Connolly told CNN in a phone interview.

Connolly told CNN he was at a ribbon cutting at the time for a food bank when the assailant drove to his office and entered the building. The congressman estimates it took police about five minutes to respond to the emergency call for help.

The attack comes amid a string of incidents where members of Congress, their staff and their families have been attacked in recent months.

In March, a staffer for Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was stabbed in Washington, DC. In February, a man assaulted Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in the elevator of her apartment building also in Washington. In October, a man attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, hospitalizing him after hitting Paul Pelosi with a hammer in the couple’s home in San Francisco.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Democratic congressman’s staff attacked by man with baseball bat