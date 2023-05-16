Utah man dies after being pinned by forklift

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man died after being pinned by a forklift at his workplace Monday.

According to Clearfield Police Department, Clearfield Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a man pinned by a forklift and bleeding at 755 E. 1700 South.

North Davis Fire District and officers with Clearfield police responded and found the man stuck between the forklift and some freezer shelves with co-workers trying to help him. First responders were able to free the man and rendered medical aid before transporting him to the hospital.

The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital but because of significant trauma he’d received to lower extremities, he died from his injuries.

Because this was a workplace accident, Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials were notified. The incident is still being investigated but “initial information suggests this was a tragic accident,” police said.

The victim is being identified only as a 38-year-old male from Sunset, Utah until notification of next of kin.