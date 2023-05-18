Orem rec center closes after sprinkler system floods building

OREM, Utah — Major flooding was caught on video as thousands of gallons of water suddenly came pouring down at the Orem Family Fitness Center.

“So much water. Looked like there were actual waterfalls coming down,” patron Ally Smith said. She was working out along with her best friend Brady Crane about the noon hour when the fire alarms went off. Then, water just started pouring out everywhere.

“Thousands of gallons,” Crane said. “We look over water just gushing down from the windows, gushing down from the ceiling, and everyone is (asking) ‘What do we do?’ What is going on?’ It was like Seven Peaks (water park) was at Orem rec center today.”

A major flood of a different sort at the Orem family Rec center. Thousands of gallons of water coming pouring out of everywhere. What went wrong tonight @KSL5TV at 10 pic.twitter.com/gemVJJuitV — Dan Rascon (@TVDanRascon) May 18, 2023

“The water (was) just like pouring down. I’m looking for Brady. I was freaking out,” Smith said.

According to Pete Wolfley, Orem city communications manager, this had nothing to do with snow runoff he said the fire suppression system was somehow triggered, causing water to be sprayed everywhere. He says there was no actual fire and no broken pipes, and no injuries were reported.

“We are currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause behind the activation of the deluge system,” he said in a statement to KSL TV.

Cleanup crews were on scene for hours. The fitness center is scheduled to open back up on Friday, but some areas, including the basketball courts, gymnastics studio and downstairs dance studio will remain closed for the next 10-14 days, according to Wolfley.

“It’s sad because this is like a really great space for the community,” Smith said. “We’ve been loving come here. It’s sad.”