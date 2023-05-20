Seat belts save Salt Lake couple, unborn child

SALT LAKE CITY —Far too many deadly crashes in Utah involve someone not wearing a seatbelt.

That’s why starting Monday, law enforcement agencies will be out in force cracking down on those who don’t buckle up.

Morgan and Ryan Bailey are true believers, especially after what happened last year.

On Thanksgiving, they were driving from Cedar City to Syracuse when a dog crossed the highway right in front of them.

“Instincts kicked in. When it was an animal, I didn’t expect it.” Ryan Bailey said.

Another thing the couple didn’t expect is, what would happen after they tried to dodge the dog.

“There was dirt flying everywhere glass flying everywhere. I can still today, remember, I can hear the sound,” Morgan Bailey said. “I can smell like the dirt and taste the dirt. Anytime I think about it.”

Their car rolled six times.

“By the time we stopped rolling. I, um, was yelling Ryan’s name and he wasn’t responding and, sorry,” she said wiping her eyes. “It’s probably the scariest thing that has ever happened to me.”

They called it a miracle that they were still here and their unborn baby was unharmed.

They say the one thing they had control over might just have saved their lives.

Ryann “I don’t know what we would have done if we didn’t have those. I think we would have probably been thrown from the vehicle and at that point, um, we’re not as lucky.”

To ensure your safety, 40 law enforcement agencies in Utah will work nearly 400 additional shifts to ensure everyone is buckled up in the coming weeks.

Lt. Colonel Mark Zesiger with the Utah Highway Patrol said, “We would like to not give a citation. We would like to just do education to make sure that these people know that this is important. We would like to see everybody wearing the seat belt.”

The couple said they will forever be grateful for that piece of material that strapped them to their seats.

Morgan Bailey said “So much of what goes on on the road is outside of your control, but wearing your seat belt is something that you can control.”

Ryan agreed, “You can save your life and it’s saved our lives.”

The couple hopes their story will make others think twice about skipping that important step to buckle up.

You will start to notice increased law enforcement throughout the state starting Monday, May 22.