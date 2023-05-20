KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ROAD TO ZERO

Seat belts save Salt Lake couple, unborn child

May 19, 2023, 9:55 PM

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY —Far too many deadly crashes in Utah involve someone not wearing a seatbelt.

That’s why starting Monday, law enforcement agencies will be out in force cracking down on those who don’t buckle up.

Morgan and Ryan Bailey are true believers, especially after what happened last year.

On Thanksgiving, they were driving from Cedar City to Syracuse when a dog crossed the highway right in front of them.

“Instincts kicked in. When it was an animal, I didn’t expect it.” Ryan Bailey said.

Another thing the couple didn’t expect is, what would happen after they tried to dodge the dog.

“There was dirt flying everywhere glass flying everywhere. I can still today, remember, I can hear the sound,” Morgan Bailey said. “I can smell like the dirt and taste the dirt. Anytime I think about it.” 

Their car rolled six times. 

“By the time we stopped rolling. I, um, was yelling Ryan’s name and he wasn’t responding and, sorry,” she said wiping her eyes.  “It’s probably the scariest thing that has ever happened to me.”

They called it a miracle that they were still here and their unborn baby was unharmed.

 They say the one thing they had control over might just have saved their lives. 

Ryann “I don’t know what we would have done if we didn’t have those. I think we would have probably been thrown from the vehicle and at that point, um, we’re not as lucky.”

To ensure your safety, 40 law enforcement agencies in Utah will work nearly 400 additional shifts to ensure everyone is buckled up in the coming weeks. 

Lt. Colonel Mark Zesiger with the Utah Highway Patrol said, “We would like to not give a citation. We would like to just do education to make sure that these people know that this is important. We would like to see everybody wearing the seat belt.”

The couple said they will forever be grateful for that piece of material that strapped them to their seats. 

Morgan Bailey said “So much of what goes on on the road is outside of your control, but wearing your seat belt is something that you can control.” 

Ryan agreed, “You can save your life and it’s saved our lives.”

The couple hopes their story will make others think twice about skipping that important step to buckle up. 

You will start to notice increased law enforcement throughout the state starting Monday, May 22.

KSL 5 TV Live

Road to Zero

Jason Hughes...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake man with history of impaired driving charged in fatal motorcycle crash

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Salt Lake man with a history of impaired driving was charged Friday with causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist in American Fork. Daniel Lance Foster, 51, is charged in 4th District Court with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; DUI with prior offenses, a third-degree […]

1 day ago

Motorcycle safety class poster...

Katija Stjepovic

New campaign encourages motorcyclists to take safety course

Motorcycle-related fatalities have increased over the past five years and that’s one reason why a new campaign is underway that urges Utah's motorcyclists to take a rider skills course.

17 days ago

Juab High School mock crash...

Katija Stjepovic

Mock crash at Juab High Makes impactful message about distracted driving

With school about to let out more students will be headed on the highway for some summer fun.

18 days ago

Eli Mitchell (Courtesy Mitchell family)...

Alex Cabrero

West Jordan community comes together to remember 13-year-old hit, killed by drunk driver

Today marks one year since 13-year-old Eli Mitchell was hit and killed by a drunk driver in West Jordan. To honor his memory, the community put up hundreds of ribbons and held a special ceremony.

24 days ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah trooper who hit wrong-way driver to stop him says he acted instinctively

Chad McCoy wasn't aware there was a wrong-way driver nearby until he saw the pickup truck coming right at him.

1 month ago

(file)...

Katija Stjepovic and Aley Davis

Back to basics: What one Utah driver’s ed teacher wants you to know

As more drivers hit the road and take advantage of the warmer weather, UDOT officials say we can’t lose sight of Utah’s zero fatalities goal. That’s why educators and safety advocates are taking a new approach called “Back to Basics.”

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Seat belts save Salt Lake couple, unborn child