KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Elizabeth Cantwell chosen as Utah State University’s new president

May 19, 2023, 4:59 PM

Elizabeth “Betsy” R. Cantwell...

The Utah Board of Higher Education announced Elizabeth “Betsy” R. Cantwell as Utah State University’s new president. (Courtesy/Utah State University)

(Courtesy/Utah State University)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

LOGAN, Utah — The Utah Board of Higher Education announced Elizabeth “Betsy” R. Cantwell as Utah State University’s new president Friday afternoon after an extensive, nationwide search.

Cantwell will replace the previous USU president Noelle Cockett, who stepped down after six years at the university’s helm.

According to a biography provided by USU, Cantwell served as senior vice president for Research and Innovation at the University of Arizona. Her accomplishments and research have contributed billions to Arizona’s state economy through the UA Tech Park project.

The senior vice president has an $825 million research portfolio, and she’s used her reach and research to expand the 1,268-acre UA Tech Park — a park that contributes $1.7 billion to the region. She’s also served as a professor of aerospace engineering at Arizona and a professor of practice at Arizona State University’s College of Engineering.

And her influence doesn’t just stop at Arizona — Cantwell’s research and innovation spans the state to 20 academic colleges, 12 university-level centers, and several other research institutions.

Before she served at the University of Arizona, Cantwell changed the research development sphere at Arizona State by serving as vice president of Research Development and CEO of the ASU Research Enterprise, an organization dedicated to translating research. Before that, she worked as a director of the Lawrence Livermore National Lab and as a division leader at the Los Alamos National Lab.

Among other leadership roles, Cantwell has served as a research engineer at the NASA Ames Research Center, a lead engineer at the Environmental Protection Agency, and a program director at NASA headquarters.

Cantwell graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with an MBA in 2003, the University of California, Berkeley, with a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering in 1992, and the University of Chicago with a bachelor of arts in human behavior in 1976.

Currently, Cantwell is chairwoman of the Space Telescope Science Institute Council and serves on the board of the ISS National Laboratory.

“The Utah Board of Higher Education is so grateful to the USU Presidential Search Committee for its meticulous and independent examination of candidates and their qualifications to lead this top-tier research university,” Lisa Michele Church, chairwoman of the Utah Board of Higher Education, said in a Utah State Today press release.

Cantwell will face several new challenges in leading the university, one of which will be choosing a new athletics director for the university after John Hartwell, the AD for the past seven years, resigned last fall.

The other two finalists for the position were Rodney D. Bennett and Kenneth “Ken” L. White, who were recommended by the USU presidential search committee. The candidates met with groups on campus Wednesday before being chosen following closed interviews with the Board of Higher Education on Friday.

Bennett, a previous university president with a 10-year tenure at the University of Southern Mississippi, made history at his university by helping USM reach R1 status (meaning the university has “very high research activity,” making it one out of only fourteen in the nation), as well as expanding the university with new diversity and inclusion initiatives, faculty positions, student success programming, and $300 million in capital investments.

Bennett also changed USM’s legacy forever by being the first Black man to be appointed as president to the predominately white institution.

White has a significant background with USU, currently serving as vice president of the Utah State University Extension, dean of the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, and director of the Utah Agricultural Experiment Station.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Chef Alex Govern...

Ayanna Likens

‘Food is Medicine’: New thinking about hospital food

When you think of a hospital, 5-star dining doesn't come to mind. Intermountain Health chefs are working to change that.

18 hours ago

Owen Jones rides bikes outside with his dad, Jason Jones....

Tamara Vaifanua

Experts call for helmet safety after Utah has deadliest year of bike accidents

After 15 Utahns lost their lives biking in 2022, doctors urge cyclists to use helmets.

18 hours ago

This is the gate on the road leading to Guardsman Pass that is now buried in snow....

Jed Boal

High mountain passes still buried in snow

Right now, there’s no estimated date for when those seasonal passes will open.

18 hours ago

Traffic stopped at American Fork Canyon entrance...

Larry D. Curtis

Fatal crash closes Spanish Fork Canyon

A crash in Spanish Fork Canyon has claimed at least one life and significantly slowed traffic. The crash, at milepost 180, closed traffic in both directions for a time.

18 hours ago

Jason Hughes...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake man with history of impaired driving charged in fatal motorcycle crash

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Salt Lake man with a history of impaired driving was charged Friday with causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist in American Fork. Daniel Lance Foster, 51, is charged in 4th District Court with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; DUI with prior offenses, a third-degree […]

18 hours ago

(Fruitland Police Department)...

Eliza Pace

Missing, endangered girl believed to be in Utah

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered teen that is believed to be traveling south through Utah. 

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Elizabeth Cantwell chosen as Utah State University’s new president