KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Driver apathy keeps tens of thousands of unsafe cars on Utah roads

May 22, 2023, 10:36 PM | Updated: 10:38 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Every year, the vehicle history report business Carfax releases its study on how many cars are on the roads with unfixed safety recalls. Unfortunately, it does not seem to be doing much good Carfax editor-in-chief, Patrick Olsen said.

“What seems to be consumer apathy about recalls,” Olsen said.

So, this year, Carfax is trying something different. Carfax looked at the specific recalls that are deemed specifically hazardous.

“We dug deep into the recall information we have in the database and identified all of the ‘Do Not Drive’ and ‘Park Outside’ recalls,” Olsen said.

“Do Not Drive”, as in driving one of these vehicles poses a real risk of death to you or you or others. A prime example in recent years is cars equipped with faulty airbags that can fire shrapnel, like a bullet, into people inside the car. “Park Outside”, refers to cars that have been known to catch fire even with a shut-off engine, and can cause catastrophic damage if left in a garage or carport.

Of the 50 million active recalls in this country, more than a handful fall into these two deadly categories Olsen said.

“We found there’s about two and a half million of these vehicles on U.S. roads today that are going unfixed,” he said. “And there’s actually 32,000 in the state of Utah.”

Olsen says he understands why some car owners may have, what he calls, recall fatigue. But after 20 years in the business, he has seen just how bad unfixed recalls can be.

“I want people to understand that they’re, they’re protecting their family members,” he explained. “They’re protecting their community. They’re protecting themselves. They can save lives today by getting this work done.”

One thing some drivers do not always understand is that an open record must be fixed by the automaker for free.

If you are not sure if your car has an open recall, you can use the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Safety Issues and Recalls search tool to look up your car, using its VIN.

Carfax also online tools you can use to determine if your car is under recall or receive notice of a recall in the future.

KSL 5 TV Live

Get Gephardt

Nicolas Schile, a CVS clerk/cashier, helps customers with a purchase at a CVS store. (Photo by Joe ...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: When many companies are struggling in customer service, will complaining get you results?

Does being a "Karen" and complaining about customer service get you results?

5 days ago

FILE: Used cars sit on the sales lot at Autometrics Quality Used Cars on March 15, 2021 in El Cerri...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: New car prices ease slightly, so will it pay off to buy now or wait?

So why is there this juxtaposition on prices between used and new cars? Experts say inventory.

6 days ago

File - Credit cards as seen July 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. A low credit score can hurt your ability...

Matt Gephardt

How does a company know your new credit card number before you give it to them?

If you cannot stop automatic payments from hitting your credit card, you might cancel that card and get a new number. However, when Kevin Patterson tried that, his credit card company gave his new number to the very company he was trying to stop.

12 days ago

The KSL Investigators reviewed municipal codes of 100 Utah cities. Most say solicitors have a duty ...

Matt Gephardt

Are ‘no trespassing’ signs any more effective at stopping door-to-door salespeople than ‘no soliciting’ signs?

In Sandy, our investigation found, unlike many other cities, there is no specific code on the books that requires a salesman respect a no soliciting sign. But you know what is against the law in Sandy, and just about everywhere else? Trespassing.

18 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

Get Gephardt: Exception in federal law leaves patients still facing surprise medical bills for ambulance rides

The doctor said an infant struggling to breathe needed to go to the hospital in an ambulance. But now the family faces a surprise bill because the ambulance was out-of-network.

19 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Folks younger than 50 can join AARP and use its many discounts

A man in his 30s is saving money by taking advantage of discounts typically meant for older folks. KSL's Matt Gephardt shows how you can, too.

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Driver apathy keeps tens of thousands of unsafe cars on Utah roads