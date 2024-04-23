On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Thieves stealing airline travel credits: How you can protect them

Apr 22, 2024, 10:39 PM

Peggy Lundberg tells KSL’s Matt Gephardt about her experience of having her travel credit stolen....

Peggy Lundberg tells KSL’s Matt Gephardt about her experience of having her travel credit stolen. (Josh Szymanik, KSL TV)

(Josh Szymanik, KSL TV)

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE


KSLTV.com

LEHI – Peggy Lundberg was all set to explore Virginia with friends until life forced abrupt changes in her travel plans

“I canceled the ticket,” Lundberg said. “American Airlines gave me full credit for it and said I had a year to use the credit.”

Seven months later, she was ready to use her $1,200+ flight credit.

“I went online to book the ticket and it wouldn’t let me book it,” she said.

Lundberg called American’s customer service pronto and got bad news. Someone had already used her credit to buy airfare in Pennsylvania for a woman with a completely different name.

Lundberg says the thief stole a credit worth more than $1,200. (Josh Szymanik, KSL TV)

“I don’t know her. Never heard of her. Don’t know anybody by that name,” Lundberg said.

It gets worse. Lundberg won’t get her credit back. Even though, American’s website says only she can use her flight credit, since it’s her name on the original ticket.

“’I’m sorry this happened but there’s nothing we can do about it,’ is what he said,” Lundberg said of her call to American’s customer service.

That didn’t land with her, so she contacted the KSL Investigators.

Are airlines required to refund stolen credits?

Federal law can protect your credit cards or bank accounts from thieves and hackers, but those protections don’t exist for travel credits.

“It’s really a case-by-case basis,” said Katy Nastro of the travel website, Going. “There is no formal law around whether or not they need to reinstate them.”

So, how do flight credits get stolen? Often, it’s through fake travel booking websites, Nastro said.

They’re slick, often looking just like legit sites asking all the right questions with the added lure of big discounts.

“Scammers are looking to sort of get your information delivered on a silver platter,” Nastro said.

Information like names, addresses, payments, and travel credit numbers.

What happened?

The KSL Investigators reached out to American Airlines to ask what happened with Peggy Lundberg’s credit.

American Airlines counter at Salt Lake International Airport. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

It appears in her case, the thief actually booked a ticket in Lundberg’s name using only a small portion of her flight credit. Then American re-issued the leftover credit as trip credit which can be used by anyone.

“I would like to get my credit back,” she said.

We asked American about that, and they gave us a “no” pointing to their travel credit terms and conditions that state lost or stolen credits won’t be replaced. Passengers are told to guard those numbers “as you would cash.”

So, no credit refund for Lundberg. In a statement, an American Airlines spokesperson wrote, “Customer service is paramount to American, and we do not tolerate scammers taking advantage of our customers.”

Is there any recourse?

Nastro said travel credits vary from airline to airline, and “no” will not always be the answer. She advises if you get an answer you don’t like to politely hang up and try again.

“It doesn’t hurt to continually contact the airline,” she said. “Because it could just be that you are in the right and you need to get in touch with a person that has maybe a bit more experience with your specific case.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

Matt Gephardt looking over the CarShield documents for Scott Dumas....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

West Haven man says extended auto warranty refuses to cover costly engine repair

Many drivers buy an extended auto warranty to help keep their car on the road, but when the extended warranty a West Haven man bought refused to cover replacing an engine, he decided to Get Gephardt.

4 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Matt Gephardt

How hoarding documents puts you at risk for identity theft

Someone who knows what they’re doing can do a whole lot of damage with the scraps of paper you’ve stashed in filing cabinets, drawers and other various hiding places around your house.

5 days ago

IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremonies....

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: How to stay ahead of the 2024 Olympics scams

As Utahns know firsthand from 2002, the Olympics can be a bit chaotic with millions in an unfamiliar place. The situation is sure to entice opportunistic con men with Olympic scams.

6 days ago

FILE: construction zone...

Matt Gephardt

How to avoid hiring a bad contractor

Bobby Main investigates contractors for Utah's Division of Professional Licensing, here's his advice for avoiding bad contractors.

7 days ago

Dave Donegan showing Matt Gephardt the items that were broken in his move....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

How liable is a moving company if your stuff gets damaged?

Dave Donegan’s home was just about to go into renovation, so he hired a moving and storage company to hold onto his household goods while work was underway.

11 days ago

FILE - The Amazon app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP ...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps solve Amazon misdelivery mystery for Manti man

Most of us are ordering more and more things online, and it's sometimes frustrating with things like an Amazon misdelivery mystery.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Thieves stealing airline travel credits: How you can protect them