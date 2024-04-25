On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Businesses are passing their credit card fees onto customers, what can you do?

Apr 24, 2024, 10:42 PM | Updated: 10:57 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY You’ve likely noticed a growing number of businesses that have gone completely cashless. When it comes time to pay, it’ll involve a tap, swipe or maybe a click on an app. It’s a phenomenon that is contributing to the price we pay for goods and services.

Credit card companies don’t just make money when we are late paying our bills. They rake in billions of dollars through credit card processing fees. Those are the fees businesses pay credit card companies to process your payment. It’s a small percentage of every swipe. They used to swallow that cost as a cost of doing business, but now more and more stores are passing it onto us says WalletHub editor Christie Matherne.

“People are not big fans of credit card processing fees that are passed down to them,” she said.

With many stores no longer even accepting cash as an option, is it fair for those fees to get passed on? An overwhelming number of consumers don’t think so, according to a recent WalletHub survey.

Eighty-five percent think they are being nickel-and-dimed when asked to pay an extra fee to process their credit card payment, while 48% of people feel merchants are not transparent with their credit card transaction fees. And 59% of those surveyed by WalletHub say it’s unfair that businesses are passing their processing fees onto customers.

Is there anything you can do to avoid getting stuck with that cost?

Matherne says you can seek out businesses that do take cash or complain to those who don’t. If you must buy something at a store that won’t let you pay in cash, you can always load money onto a prepaid debit card and pay that way an option. You can also put cash on a prepaid debit card and pay with that to avoid those credit card processing fees but that, too, has its drawbacks.

“Those do tend to charge fees though,” she said. “So, it’s not like you’re saving a ton of money, depending on which one you get.”

Whether or not you agree with the fees being passed on, she says there is another issue of concern about businesses not taking cash – not everyone has a credit or debit card. Some don’t want one while others don’t qualify. Either situation can create some real inequalities.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

Summer travel is about to take flight. That means a whole lot of points and miles being used and ea...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Thieves are going after your frequent flier mileage: how you can safeguard those miles and points

Summer travel is about to take flight. That means a whole lot of points and miles being used and earned, and cybercriminals know it.

1 day ago

Peggy Lundberg tells KSL’s Matt Gephardt about her experience of having her travel credit stolen....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Thieves stealing airline travel credits: How you can protect them

If someone steals your credit card or hacks into your bank account, federal law says you should get most of your money back. But what protections do you have when someone steals your airline travel credits?

2 days ago

Matt Gephardt looking over the CarShield documents for Scott Dumas....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

West Haven man says extended auto warranty refuses to cover costly engine repair

Many drivers buy an extended auto warranty to help keep their car on the road, but when the extended warranty a West Haven man bought refused to cover replacing an engine, he decided to Get Gephardt.

6 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Matt Gephardt

How hoarding documents puts you at risk for identity theft

Someone who knows what they’re doing can do a whole lot of damage with the scraps of paper you’ve stashed in filing cabinets, drawers and other various hiding places around your house.

7 days ago

IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremonies....

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: How to stay ahead of the 2024 Olympics scams

As Utahns know firsthand from 2002, the Olympics can be a bit chaotic with millions in an unfamiliar place. The situation is sure to entice opportunistic con men with Olympic scams.

8 days ago

FILE: construction zone...

Matt Gephardt

How to avoid hiring a bad contractor

Bobby Main investigates contractors for Utah's Division of Professional Licensing, here's his advice for avoiding bad contractors.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Businesses are passing their credit card fees onto customers, what can you do?