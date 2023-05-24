KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

FAMILY SAFETY

Be aware of kids when backing up, urge Utah parents who lost daughter 9 years ago

May 23, 2023, 8:55 PM

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Chad Petersen often says “a few seconds could have made a lifetime of difference for us.”

A few weeks before her third birthday, his daughter Natalie Petersen died after he accidentally ran over her while backing out of the driveway. This was almost nine years ago, in the fall of 2014.

Petersen said he wishes he would have rolled down the windows and turned off the radio.

“I didn’t see or know anything had happened until out of the corner of my eye I saw my wife slip and fall, trying to get my attention,” he said.

The family, from Ivins, was preparing for a trip to Disneyland and Petersen was moving a trailer out of the way. He said they had multiple cameras on the vehicle, backup sensors, and sonar, but his tailgate was up and his daughter was too close to be seen on the cameras.

He and his wife, Jennifer Petersen, said they want to share their daughter’s story to keep her name alive and to help other families and children.

Jennifer Petersen said she had told Natalie to go into the garage, and watched her follow the instruction — but she must have come back out while her back was turned.

“I walked back into the garage to look for her and didn’t see her bike. I instantly went toward the driveway and I heard her just screaming and saying ‘Mommy!’ and I ran to her but I slipped,” she said.

She had assumed her daughter was in the garage and the cameras provided protection.

Jennifer Petersen said after the tragedy her other children were not allowed to ride bikes outside initially; she purchased inside bikes for them. She also researched ways to keep her children safe because she was so nervous about injuries.

Now, she is connected with the Spot the Tot program and hopes her family’s experience can help others. She encouraged people to get others involved in the program and be aware of their behaviors.

“We feel passionate that we try to turn this horrible experience of losing her into some kind of good, where we can teach other people,” Jennifer Petersen said.

At a press conference on Tuesday at St. George Regional Hospital, Dr. Nate Holman, an emergency medical physician, said the Spot the Tot program was created in 2005 to teach how to protect children from accidents where motorists back over them. He said in Utah, 60 children, including Natalie, have been killed in these types of accidents over the last 10 years; 500 children have been injured.

Holman said he is passionate about preventing injuries, but this specific injury hits home for him. Holman said when his daughter was 18 months old, his sister left a party and backed over his daughter. He said they began frantically looking for their daughter and then found her injured on the driveway, though fortunately she only had soft-tissue injuries and was back on her feet in a few days.

“We can work together to prevent tragedies like this by learning about the Spot the Tot program,” he said.

Michelle Jamison, community health program manager at Primary Children’s Hospital, said they are really proud of the program they developed, which was adopted by Safe Kids Worldwide and is used around the country.

It has three steps:

  • Walk around the vehicle
  • Listen and be aware, which includes rolling down windows
  • Eliminate distractions.

“This program has hopefully prevented a whole lot of back-overs and front-overs,” she said.

Jamison said front-overs is a newer term, and drivers also need to be aware of blind spots in front of the car, which can be up to 15 feet. She said front-overs happen most frequently in driveways or parking lots where speeds are slow.

People need to recognize children have poor impulse control and don’t recognize the boundaries of sidewalks, driveways or parking lots, she said.

“Take that extra minute and just walk around the vehicle,” Jamison said. “Human intervention is always the best prevention.”

Primary Children’s Hospital provides Spot the Tot stickers, which are designed to go in a vehicle’s driver’s side window and remind drivers to walk around the car.

Chad Petersen said even people who don’t have children should realize there could be kids around, and they are not always within the camera’s view. He said the “Spot the Tot” program is almost a lifestyle change.

“It starts with walking around your car. It starts by putting your phone down and then it continues by being a safe driver, proactive,” he said.

He said people may never know what lives are saved by them following these steps. He encouraged people to slow down, look before they take action, walk around the car and eliminate distractions.

“It was obviously a terrible, terrible tragedy for our family and we, every day, try to turn that into a positive experience. Obviously, it’s difficult. It’s been almost 10 years and you can see it’s still very difficult for both of us,” he said.

Every year, the family hosts a Spot the Tot party in the neighborhood to teach people about the program and to honor Natalie on her birthday, Nov. 11. Chad Petersen said he thinks the neighborhood is safer because of this teaching opportunity.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Family Safety

Leah and Om Moses...

Shara Park and Annie Knox  

Murder-suicide sparks calls for reform to Utah’s family court system  

Before a Salt Lake City doctor killed his son and took his own life, the boy’s mother had raised concerns about her son’s safety in custody proceedings and advocated for changes to Utah’s family court system. Advocates say the tragedy illustrates a need for change.   

5 days ago

Clearing Little Cottonwood Creek...

Jed Boal

Creek clearing is underway in Salt Lake to minimize threat of flooding

Many Utah communities are working proactively to minimize flooding that may happen when the snowmelt runoff really gets going in the next couple of months.

2 months ago

Bags of small pills are lined up....

Mike Anderson

Fentanyl use on the rise in Box Elder County

Police in Box Elder County say fentanyl is hitting their community hard as overdoses and deaths have gone up in recent months.

2 months ago

A DPS helicopter near a hanger....

Dan Rascon

Dozens of life-saving rescues in one week by Department of Public Safety

A record number of life saving rescues in one week for two chopper crews with the Utah Department of Public Safety.

2 months ago

A truck is damaged after it crashed into another car in the snow....

Karah Brackin

Officials warn of slick conditions following massive winter storm

Crews are working to clear roads, but even those that appear to be cleared may be covered in ice.

3 months ago

police cars lined up by school...

Mike Anderson

Parents rushed to Taylorsville High School after shots fired in parking lot

Parents rushed to Taylorsville High School after shots were fired in the parking lot, despite alerts asking them to stay away from the area.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Be aware of kids when backing up, urge Utah parents who lost daughter 9 years ago