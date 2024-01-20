On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Predators targeting more Utah teens with sextortion scams, FBI report says

Jan 19, 2024, 7:51 PM

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Teen sextortion cases are on the rise across the nation and in Utah.

The FBI recently released new information and guidelines for parents and teens. The data shows a 20% jump in reported cases during a six-month period that ended in March 2023.

The data reflects more than 13,000 nationwide reports of online financial sextortion of teenagers, between October 2021 and November 2023. The cases include at least 20 victims who died by suicide.

According to FBI Special Agent Curtis Cox, who serves on the Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force in Salt Lake City, most victims are boys, ages 13-17, who are targeted and groomed by online predators that pose as teenage girls on social media.

Offenders trick teenagers into sending them sexually explicit pictures and then threaten to release the material if the victim doesn’t pay up.

Cox said the Salt Lake City field office gets 10-12 new cases every week for the region of Idaho, Utah, and Montana. 

“Teens think that if they make the payments requested that this will just go away but that actually only exasperates the problem,” Cox said. “If they initially start off by paying $100 and the kid is able to pay $100, the request then becomes $200 or $500. It eventually gets to the point where the kid is unable to satisfy the demands.”

Agents said the cases are difficult to prosecute because many incidents go unreported due to shame and fear. Also, extortionists are often overseas, in Southeast Asia and West African countries like Nigeria.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Utah is seeing a similar trend, according to Michelle Bush-Upwell, an education specialist with ICAC.

“Sextortion has really increased substantially since COVID hit. Students were at home, on their computers, and predators took advantage of that,” Bush-Upwell said. “We saw them really start increasing then but they have substantially increased in the last year. We have at least tripled in our cases of sextortion in the last year.”

Advocates say the strongest deterrent for predators is parental and teenage awareness.

“We think that the best remedy to solving this problem is education and the knowledge of what is happening,” Cox said. “My kids have cell phones. We do frequent checks with them. We know the pins. We review the messages sent and received, pictures. We restrict the apps that they can use.”

Some of the most popular apps for sextortion are social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, according to internet safety experts.

Cox and Bush-Upwall also suggested that parents also keep open lines of communication with their children.

“(Teens) have fallen prey to very sophisticated criminal actors who know exactly what buttons to push to get what they want,” Cox said. “A lot times if kids feel they are going to be judged and get in trouble with their parents they’re unlikely to report. But if parents have a good line of communication with their kids, they are more likely to report it to them immediately when it happens.

“Parents often think monitoring their kids is stepping over their boundaries but it’s not,” Bush-Upwell said. “Having that open line is really important because you’re explaining to your child that ‘I’m trying to protect you from these predators that are out there.’”

Resources for Parents

  1. Take it Down is a free service to help remove sexually explicit images or videos of children under 18 years old.
  2. Utah Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force- Tipline: 801-281-1211 email: utahicac@agutah.govhttps://attorneygeneral.utah.gov/initiatives/icac/
  3. FBI’s website with information on sextortion for parents and teenagers:
  4. Common Sense Media provides parents with information on how various social media platforms work.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Handcuffed man...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Southern Utah man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl at party

A 23-year-old Washington County man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a teen girl at a party.

3 hours ago

viewer video of car chase...

Brianna Chavez

Witness describes UHP trooper chase vehicle on I-15

A witness said he was "dumbfounded" watching a Utah Highway Patrol trooper chase the driver of a pickup truck on Interstate 15 Thursday night.

6 hours ago

FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, i...

Carrie Hodgin, CNN

American Airlines flight attendant arrested for filming minors in aircraft bathrooms, feds say

An American Airlines flight attendant from Charlotte is accused of filming minors in aircraft bathrooms.

6 hours ago

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill shows body camera video Friday while explaining why he ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Jordan officers were justified in killing gunman who injured officer, DA says

Two West Jordan police officers were legally justified when they shot and killed a man who had shot one of the officers in the leg in April, the Salt Lake County district attorney said Friday.

7 hours ago

Authorities closing three of the right lanes on I-15 near 5000 S. after a police chase....

Michael Houck

Police chase closes a couple of lanes on I-15 in Murray

An alleged hit-and-run chase closed three lanes of traffic on Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon

1 day ago

neighborhood canvass...

Garna Mejia

Police ask residents to check doorbell camera footage after Kearns shooting

Two men are wanted in connection to a shooting in Kearns Wednesday night. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Predators targeting more Utah teens with sextortion scams, FBI report says