On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

FAMILY SAFETY

Four ways to figure out if you have a counterfeit car seat

Mar 13, 2024, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:29 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

STANSBURY PARK, Tooele County — When it comes to her kids, there was no way Sydney Fryer was going to go cheap.“I actually did a ton of research before I bought car seats,” she said while putting her kids into their car seats outside a Stansbury Park grocery store.

In her mind, she couldn’t do enough research to make sure her kids were as safe as possible.“I would stick to reputable brands and retailers for sure,” she said.

Of course, those well-known brands can be a little pricey at times.

That is why it can be tempting to buy something similar online that is cheaper.

However, the Tooele County Health Department says that is where you can run into problems.“They aren’t crash-tested the same way that a lot of the name-brand car seats are,” Megan Raschke said.

 

The Tooele Health Department

The Tooele Health Department is finding counterfeit car seats. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

Workers have seen enough counterfeits to warn about them, saying sometimes those third-party online sites do not have the same quality as reputable sites.

“We encourage you to either buy it in-store or if you’re going to buy it online, make sure you’re buying it actually from the website of the brand,” Raschke said. “We also do not recommend buying a used one because we run into the issue of them being expired. The plastic over time does not stay as sturdy. The other issue is if it has been involved in a crash, you should not be using the seat anymore.”

A legitimate child car seat will also come with a registration card

Often, counterfeit seats do not.

“The registration is important because if there is ever a recall or issue with that car seat, the actual company will reach out to you and fix whatever issue it is. Either they will send you a different part or try to get you into a situation where the recall is not affecting it anymore,” Raschke said.

A good brand for car seats will include a registration form. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV) A good brand for car seats will include informative labels.(Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

The Tooele County Health Department says the registration card is one of the four most important things you can do to check if a seat might be counterfeit.

Raschke is a health educator with the Tooele County Health Department.

Car seat safety is one of the classes she helps teach.

Lately, Raschke says her office sees more counterfeits when it offers safety checks and monthly classes.

“I think we see more in the Tooele area just because it is easier to order a car seat in rather than go and shop and that’s where we run into issues with third-party sites,” Raschke said.

What to look for in a counterfeit car seat.

  1. Check the labelsCounterfeits are often missing those labels or have grammatical mistakes or even in a foreign language besides English and Spanish.
  2. There isn’t a manual or registration cardIn the United States, car seats are required to come with those.
  3. Check the harnessCounterfeits often do not have a chest clip and come with thin straps.
  4. The cost is too good to be trueA counterfeit seat will cost and even weigh less than a standard one.

That research is what Fryer did when choosing car seats for her children.

She feels you can’t put a price on peace of mind.

“I care about the safety of my kids,” Fryer said.

The Tooele County Health Department holds free child car seat classes every month where you can also purchase seats at a lower price.

KSL 5 TV Live

Family Safety

FBI sextortion graphic...

Garna Mejia

Predators targeting more Utah teens with sextortion scams, FBI report says

Teen sextortion cases are on the rise across the nation and in Utah.

2 months ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Townhomes evacuated until carbon monoxide source found to be car idling in garage

In the midst of some Utah winter weather Wednesday night, up to six electrically heated townhomes were evacuated after high carbon monoxide readings were found, according to the Weber Fire District.

2 months ago

A church in Monroe Utah exposed people inside to carbon monoxide sickening more than 50 and sending...

Shelby Lofton

Recent Utah carbon monoxide scares are an important reminder to get furnaces checked

After a series of carbon monoxide scares in Utah the last few weeks, awareness and concern are growing as temperatures drop and furnaces are on full blast.

2 months ago

(Photo courtesy Haight family)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

How Utah domestic violence policy has changed one year after Enoch murders

It's been one year since the murder of an entire family in a small Utah town sent horror rippling through the state, sparking the community to search for answers and action in the arena of domestic violence.

2 months ago

A search crew looks for Kai Zhuang who was reported missing Thursday. He was found camping in freez...

Alex Cabrero

Police: Exchange student believed family was in danger; how to keep your family safe

Kai Zhuang a 17-year-old foreign exchange student was contacted about a month ago from people telling him his family in China was in danger and he needed to send money to keep them safe.

2 months ago

Pathway’s Survivor Advocacy Center is different than a domestic violence shelter. Instead it is a...

Lindsay Aerts

Brick-and-mortar survivor advocacy center opens in Tooele

A new survivor advocacy center opened in Tooele Wednesday, dedicated to helping victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Four ways to figure out if you have a counterfeit car seat