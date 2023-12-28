Brick-and-mortar survivor advocacy center opens in Tooele

A new survivor advocacy center opened in Tooele Wednesday, dedicated to helping victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The new Pathway’s Survivor Advocacy Center is different than a domestic violence shelter, which typically house victims and need to operate in secret in order to keep victims safe from abusers. The center, located at 7 South Main in Tooele, will not shelter anyone; Rather it was created to help be a brick-and mortar, walk-in resource for victims and their families escaping domestic violence or sexual assault.

“We’re going to offer things like safety planning, protective orders, case management, and housing. We have all kinds of resources to help people get out of an unsafe situation,” said Angie Higgley Pathway’s Survivor Advocacy Center Associate Director.

The new center is run by the same group who runs a long-time Pathway’s domestic violence shelter in Tooele. Their goal is to provide survivors with any resources they need to get back on their feet.

”We even have computers that they can need if they don’t have that ability to use that at home or it’s not safe to do it at home, they can come do it here,” Higgins said.

Pathway’s recently joined the umbrella of South Valley Services to provide victim support. Their victim advocates say this center can also be where friends and families point someone for help.

“If we’re able to help our community identify when someone’s in need, then we have more neighbors and family members and friends who can say, ‘Hey, I know a place, let’s go talk to someone,’” said Lindsey Boyer, South Valley Services Executive Director.

She said this center is a huge benefit for the small community of Tooele.

“This allows us to be seen and accessible,” she said.

The center’s organizers want victims to know that even though it can be scary to take the first step towards healing, finding help is possible. That’s exactly why this center was created, they say.

“Once you take that first step, each step just follows. And before you know it, you’re surrounded by a support system and you see the path to healing,” Boyer said.

The center will rely on in-kind donations as well. The center’s director said its biggest needs are non-traditional items that you might need to start a new home, like silverware, furnishings, clothes and even food.

The Center will be open Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday’s by appointment only. It can be reached at 435-843-1677. They also have a help line victims can call at 435-231-3557.