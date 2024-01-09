On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Recent Utah carbon monoxide scares are an important reminder to get furnaces checked

Jan 8, 2024, 6:46 PM | Updated: 7:24 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


SANDY — After a series of carbon monoxide scares in Utah the last few weeks, awareness and concern are growing as temperatures drop and furnaces are on full blast.

In the latest incident, Sandy police said 30 people were evacuated Sunday morning after firefighters discovered unsafe CO levels inside a grocery store. Firefighters who were at the store said an employee asked them about an unusual smell, otherwise they would have left the store and the situation could have been very bad or shoppers and employees.

A gas monitor showed CO levels at 80 parts per million — more than double where the firefighter’s monitor alarm signals. There were no complaints of illness or injuries. Furnaces were shut down and exhaust vents were cleared and the maintenance team identified a cracked heat exchanger.

Dr. Lindell Weaver specializes in treating carbon monoxide poisoning and he said the number recent cases are much higher than is typical.

He said since Thanksgiving some hospitals in the area have seen more than 100 people poisoned by the gas instead of the average number of 50 patients in a year for the same hospitals.

In the case of the grocery store, he said people would need to be exposed to gas for hours before the symptoms showed up, though smaller children, pets and people with some conditions are more at risk. Children have less blood and breathe faster so they take carbon monoxide up more quickly he said.

“You or I could be exposed to 80 parts per million for five seconds and we would never know we were exposed,” Weaver said. “However, if we multiply 80 by hours of time that allows carbon monoxide to build up in the blood, and indeed most people would have symptoms from that level.”

Physicians can’t always help everyone who gets carbon monoxide poisoning.

“There are people even with hyperbaric oxygen who are going to develop problems, mostly with brain injury,” he said.

State Fire Marshal Ted Black said the poisonings are a concern, but all the facts are needed before action can be taken. Fire alarms are required in commercial buildings but carbon monoxide detectors are not.

“I don’t think we need to be concerned in our public buildings and again, even in our homes, if we’re doing the smaller things that we can do,” Black said.

He said a building’s systems for heat don’t run on their own and do require maintenance. In Utah, CO detectors are required in new buildings where there are residential, institutional and educational occupancies.

Black said investigations will continue before any changes are possibly proposed to Utah law.

Weaver and Black said the leaks are an important reminder to regularly check alarms and furnaces at home.

“I think people really don’t give this much thought sometimes,” Weaver said. “They go about their business and folks are busy, don’t really think about it, or they put off ‘Oh I’ll look at the furnace next year’ or something. Really everybody should be somewhat thoughtful about carbon monoxide or carbon monoxide poisoning.”

