On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

A Sandy grocery store evacuated after carbon monoxide detected

Jan 7, 2024, 10:20 PM | Updated: 10:23 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SANDY — A Smith’s grocery store was evacuated on Sunday morning after a group of firefighters were grocery shopping and were asked to look into an unusual smell.

The firemen were at the Smith’s store at 10305 S. 1300 East around 9:18 a.m. Sunday to buy groceries for their next two days on duty.

“One of the employees actually came up to us and said that they smelled a weird smell,” Fire Captain Joe Spicer said.

The firefighters said it smelled like some kind of exhaust.

Spicer said they brought in a four gas monitor from their truck. The device measures different gases, include carbon monoxide levels.

“Three to five is kind of what we expect to see in any given structure,” he said. “Our monitors alarm at 35 parts per million and we received notification of up to 80 parts per million.”

The crew said only their monitor beeped, there were no alarms going off inside the store. They said they were confident in the monitor’s reading.

“As part of our daily check-offs, our firefighter actually had calibrated that machine this morning prior to us going to the store,” Spicer said.

The city said 30 people were evacuated out of the building and there was no complaint of illness or injury.

“Recent news stories of carbon monoxide triggered a few things in my head once we received a notification that there was high CO and we acted appropriately and got the people out safely,” Spicer said.

Dominion Energy arrived shortly thereafter at the store to shut down furnaces and clear exhaust vents.

A representative from Kroger, Smith’s grocery stores parent company, said in a statement to KSL, the smell was coming from the store’s heating system.

“The Smith’s Maintenance team identified the source was a cracked heat exchanger emitting carbon monoxide. The heating system was turned off and the store was evacuated for approximately an hour. 

In that time, the store was well ventilated to allow for air circulation. Dominion Energy performed multiple tests to ensure it was safe for customers and associates to return and the store reopened at about 11 a.m. The store is taking immediate action to replace the damaged part and reassures customers they can shop in a safe, and warm, environment.

We appreciate the fire department and Dominion Energy for their professionalism, attentiveness and support in ensuring our customers and associates safety, and are grateful no one experienced any adverse symptoms.”

A Smith’s grocery store was evacuated on Sunday morning after a group of firefighters were grocery shopping and were asked to look into an unusual smell. (Shelby Lofton, KSL TV)

A scary situation

“It’s very scary, it could’ve been really bad had somebody not spoken up, said, ‘Hey, there’s just this weird off smell, could you do an investigation for us,?'” Spicer said.

Sandy City gave a statement to the press reminding Utahns of the importance to routinely check for possible leaks during the cold season. A recent trend in carbon monoxide leaks in Utah includes a church in Monroe and a preschool in Draper.

“In light of the recent gas leak incident during services at a church in Monroe, Utah,” the statement read.” This serves as a reminder of how important it is to keep vents clear and furnaces in healthy working condition this time of year. CO is odorless and can be extremely dangerous when exposure levels are high and lengthy.”

Both the Sandy Fire Department and Dominion Energy said the will come inspect homes if someone makes the request. Or, if they suspect they have carbon monoxide in their home. Dominion Energy said it’s also important for people to have their furnaces inspected annually, as they are often working overtime during colder months.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Salt Lake City Police patrol car blocks the road as officers investigate a burglary near 1400 Sou...

Mark Jones

SLCPD investigating a burglary in the East Liberty Park neighborhood

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are investigating a residential burglary that occurred Sunday in the East Liberty Park neighborhood.

7 hours ago

The mountains covered in snow in northern Utah....

Mark Jones

One storm done, several more storms to come this week

The weekend snowstorm that moved through Utah left much of the state covered in snow. However, more storms are on the way.

7 hours ago

The First United Methodist Church in Salt Lake City serves as a refuge for those left outside in th...

Brianna Chavez and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Emergency shelters overflow as most of Utah remains under ‘Code Blue Alert’

A Code Blue Alert was issued in 18 of Utah's counties Sunday, which means that people all over the state are rushing to get out of the cold.

9 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Provo woman arrested in connection to shooting death of her husband

The Provo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night that left one person dead.

10 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

Local Smith’s evacuated for carbon monoxide leak by firefighters shopping for groceries

A Smith's grocery was evacuated after a local fire crew was shopping for groceries and encountered a smell of combustion.

12 hours ago

In 2024's first Sunday Edition show, Boyd Matheson looks ahead to the political races that will dom...

KSL TV Video

Sunday Edition: Scott Rasmussen

In 2024's first Sunday Edition show, Boyd Matheson looks ahead to the political races that will dominate headlines this year with the help of Scott Rasmussen, of RMG Research, who is a top political analyst.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

A Sandy grocery store evacuated after carbon monoxide detected