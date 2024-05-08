Restaurants in Delta Center revitalization zone hopeful about more customers

SALT LAKE CITY — With plans to renovate the area around the Delta Center, nearby businesses say they’re hopeful the plans will bring in more customers.

According to the proposal that the Smith Entertainment Group submitted to Salt Lake City, the ‘revitalization zone’ is three city blocks, starting at the Delta Center and two blocks east.

The zone parameters and what goes on them still have to be solidified by the city and SEG in the contract, also known as a participation agreement.

Within that district, there are only two stand-alone restaurants, The Break and the STK, located south of the Delta Center on the east and west corners of 300 W. 100 South. The zone also has multiple hotels with restaurants inside them.

Travis Peck’s family owns four of the pub-style sports grills called The Break. Peck said he’s hopeful for the foot traffic that is anticipated with the downtown renovation.

“How can it not bring in more money, more business for us?” he said. “Like you’re going to go through all that construction. So, we’re going to hit that way. Probably the construction workers and all the business are going to come from that. And then, the additional of the 17,000 hockey fans or 12,000 hockey fans or whatever it was is going to be huge.”

Peck said he’s not too worried about the inevitable construction that’s about to come. He said while more restaurants come with more competition, he thinks it’s good for business and Utah.

In its presentation on Tuesday to the Salt Lake City Council, SEG vowed that in addition to big businesses, they also plan to bring more small businesses to the area. But many of those negotiations about what is going where are still to be determined.

Peck said for his family’s business, any revitalization plans should address access to downtown. He said they’re swamped on Jazz nights but not so much on other days and times of the year.

“Easier access, more parking, less money to pay for parking is so expensive right now. It’s just so packed down here when you get down here,” he said.