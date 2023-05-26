KSL Flood Watch
Man having heart attack crashes into Kearns home

May 26, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:11 pm

van sitting by house...

A driver experiencing a heart attack crashed into a Kearns, Utah home on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Greg Anderson/KSL TV)

(Greg Anderson/KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

KEARNS, Utah — A 60-year-old man suffering a heart attack crashed into power boxes and a home Friday, hours after a Utah teen drove into a home and killed a person.

The heart-attack victim was taken to a hospital, according to Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police Department, but his current condition isn’t known. Police reported no other injuries.

Cutler said nobody was in the home on Ridge Hollow Way in Kearns when it was struck by the black Toyota van. A home inspector will examine the damage and home to determine if it is safe to inhabit.

A witness to the crash called 9-1-1 at 2:19 p.m. Friday.

 

 

