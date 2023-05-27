KSL Flood Watch
Man dies at Arches National Park

May 26, 2023, 8:36 PM

BY


KSLTV.com

MOAB, Utah — A man died Thursday at Arches National Park after attempts to revive him failed.

In a brief news release, the National Park Service said rangers responded to a call on the Primitive Loop section of Devils Garden Trail Thursday.

CPR was already being done on the 69-year-old man but it was unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

Grand County EMS and a Life Flight helicopter also responded to the scene.

The release did not include any other information on the man or why CPR was needed.

The news release said more information would be released later.

