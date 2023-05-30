Salt Lake councilwoman announces resignation after DUI

SALT LAKE CITY — After an arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a member of the Salt Lake City Council announced she is stepping down.

Councilwoman Amy Fowler announced her decision in an email Tuesday and said it will be effective on Monday, July 3.

After much thought and consideration, I announce my resignation from the Salt Lake City Council. My resignation will be effective Monday, July 3 in order for District 7 to be fully represented during the remainder of the FY24 budget process. Thank you to the residents of District 7 for twice electing me to serve. It has been an honor. Please refer any questions to my email: amy@fowlerlawslc.com. “Thank you, Amy

Fowler was found by a UHP trooper sitting in her vehicle with the engine running in Springivlle after a call of a hit-and-run crash.

The trooper said he could smell alcohol on Fowler’s breath, and “her eyes were red and bloodshot and she was very emotional,” the arrest report states.

Fowler apologized but initially planned to remain in office while taking a break from her duties.

Fowler was charged with a DUI, a class B misdemeanor.