KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Warning signs posted after kneeboarder seen on swift runoff

May 30, 2023, 7:41 PM | Updated: 7:55 pm

Murray kneeboarder...

A citizen snapped a photo of the kneeboarder a week prior to Jackson-Koeven's sighting

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

MURRAY CITY, Utah – Murray City has posted extra signs and the fire department is warning the community after citizens said they’ve seen a man take advantage of high water in Murray Park in a potentially dangerous way.

On Sunday afternoon, Maranda Jackson-Koeven was leaving the park with her kids when she caught something out of the corner of her eye in Little Cottonwood Creek. She quickly realized it was a young man by himself kneeboarding in the water.

“He was down in the river. He had his ropes up on the fence wakeboarding with his knees down in the river and, seemed to be having a good time,” Jackson-Koeven said.

The kneeboarder also seemed to be alone, she said, which worried her, especially with the high spring runoff.

“My concern was just being out here by himself, should something unfortunate happen that nobody would see or know what was going on or where he was at,” she said.

Another Murray citizen told KSL TV she also saw a man kneeboarding in the same spot a week prior to Jackson-Koeven’s sighting and was also concerned. She took pictures as she went by.

Murray kneeboarder

A citizen snapped a photo of the kneeboarder a week prior to Jackson-Koeven’s sighting

Nick Haskin, Murray City Fire Battalion Chief and Emergency Manager said both creeks that run through Murray Park are approaching flood stage.

“It’s extremely cold, extremely fast. There’s a lot of debris that can catch people up,” Haskin said. Even if someone’s experienced, he explained it’s not a good idea to get in the water.

As the water rises, he said, it comes up into the branches and other vegetation and can cause debris blockages. If someone was caught, they could get swept under the undertow and drown.

“We would hope people would stay out of the water as to not show an example to others, per se, that, ‘Hey, it’s okay to get in the water.'” he said. “It’s not okay. It’s dangerous.”

Murray City Fire will respond if someone needs rescuing, and Haskin said that is a huge activation that takes a lot of resources.

After hearing about the kneeboarder, Haskin explained that the city put some extra signs out in the spot where the man was seen, to keep people away.

Swift current signs 05/30/2023

A new sign sits next to where citizens spotted the kneeboarder. (KSL TV)

Jackson-Koeven said she called dispatch Sunday just in case something happened to the kneeboarder. She hopes others who visit Murray Park take the “stay back” signs seriously.

“It’s summer and school letting out, there’s going to be a lot more kids and families out enjoying the park,” she said, adding, “Be mindful, and stay safe.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

City Creek as it flows through Memory Grove in Salt Lake City....

Jed Boal

None of the four creeks in SLC are expected to reach flood stage

None of the four creeks that drain into the city are forecasted to get anywhere near flood stage before the snow runs out.

20 hours ago

The old Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah building before the September deadline. (KS...

Alex Cabrero

Wildlife Rehab Center in Ogden has until September to move

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah will have to leave its building by Sept. 6, forcing workers to refuse hurt animals.

20 hours ago

One of the driveways that is rising in Eagle Mountain. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Eagle Mountain homeowners ask city hall for help with sinking driveways

A group of Eagle Mountain homeowners are asking for the city's help after several new homes started to show sinking walkways and driveways.

20 hours ago

The Green Loop area in downtown Salt Lake City. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic

Pop-up green spaces take over roads in downtown Salt Lake City

Some downtown Salt Lake roads are filled with hundreds of trees in the middle of the road as a part of a 6-week project called Green Loop.

20 hours ago

FILE — Salt Lake City Council member Amy Fowler discusses the opening of a new temporary, emerge...

Larry D. Curtis

Salt Lake councilwoman announces resignation after DUI

After an arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a member of the Salt Lake City Council announced she is stepping down.

20 hours ago

A Granite School District sign is pictured at the district's offices in South Salt Lake on Monday, ...

Larry D. Curtis

Granite School District to offer summer lunches for children

Children 18 and under will have free summer lunches provided at Granite School District locations.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Warning signs posted after kneeboarder seen on swift runoff