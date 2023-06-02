KSL Flood Watch
Two men electrocuted in West Jordan

Jun 2, 2023, 3:48 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two men are dead after being electrocuted in West Jordan Friday afternoon.

According to Officer Walter Bockholt with the West Jordan Police Department, the two were cutting a tree while in a cherry picker near S 1300 W & Lucky Cove Drive.

He did not release any additional details about what happened.

Rocky Mountain Power was on the scene, but the men do not work for Rocky Mountain Power, the officer said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Two men electrocuted in West Jordan