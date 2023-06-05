KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah County Sheriff’s Office partnership aims to reduce speeding

Jun 5, 2023, 8:50 AM

Speed trackers show six different drivers traveling 100 mph or more. The Utah County Sheriff's Offi...

Speed trackers show six different drivers traveling 100 mph or more. The Utah County Sheriff's Office and the Utah Highway Safety Office are focusing on areas that have high incidence of speeding. (Sgt. Spencer Cannon)

(Sgt. Spencer Cannon)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Utah Highway Safety Office to improve safety on roads in Utah County by focusing on areas that have high incidences of speeding.

The Highway Safety Office often partners with law enforcement agencies for different initiatives such as DUI prevention and the importance of wearing seat belts.

This partnership will include four blitzes where multiple officers will be stationed in areas patrolling for speeding violations. The enforcement will take place on June 16 at Spanish Fork Canyon, June 17 at Provo Canyon and 23 at Eagle Mountain and Provo Canyon.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said one officer was recently stationed in Spanish Fork Canyon and in less than three hours, he cited 11 drivers who were speeding — two of which were going more than 100 miles per hour.

Although there hasn’t been a huge spike in speeding, the sheriff’s office is hoping to “keep a lid on it,” Cannon said.

“When we show some focused enforcement in an area, it creates a presence where people see it and will hopefully slow down because of that,” Cannon said. “The presence there creates a deterrent effect.”

Having more officers out putting a greater emphasis on speeding violations helps drivers be more conscious of their driving. When people see multiple cops along the road, they are more likely to check their own speed and make sure they aren’t breaking any laws, he said.

“What we hope to accomplish in these different areas is a little bit more focused effort on speeding enforcement to get people to slow down and drive more carefully,” he said.

Cannon said word of mouth gets around quickly and if cops are consistently in an area, then maybe drivers will “pay a little more attention and so all of their other driving habits will improve as well, which makes the roads safer overall.”

Cars traveling too fast can increase the risk of deadly crashes, so it’s imperative drivers stick to the speed limit, Cannon said.

“It’s a good effort. I believe in it,” Cannon said. “We don’t expect everybody to agree with us that it’s a good thing, but whether or not they like it, the effort will be there and it will be visible.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @jellis9Like us on Facebook...

Josh Ellis

Police searching for suspect after one hurt in SLC shooting

One person was shot and injured near 300 S. Main Street early Monday morning, and police say the shooter remains at large.

11 hours ago

After 14 years at the helm of the Utah Symphony, Maestro Thierry Fischer has conducted his final co...

Carole Mikita

Utah Symphony director gives final bow after 14 years

After 14 years at the helm of the Utah Symphony, Maestro Thierry Fischer has conducted his final concerts as music director.

1 day ago

A motorcycle vs. car crash has killed one man and critically injured a woman Sunday evening....

Michael Houck

Man killed, woman sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Murray

A motorcycle vs. car crash has killed one man and critically injured a woman Sunday evening.

1 day ago

A 18-year-old man died from an apparent drowning at Palisade State Park Saturday afternoon....

Michael Houck

Teenager drowns at Palisade State Park after getting caught in storm, officials say

A 18-year-old man died from an apparent drowning at Palisade State Park Saturday afternoon.

1 day ago

Participants walk during the 2023 Utah Pride Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on June 4, 2023....

Shelby Lofton

Thousands of Utahns gather for 33rd Pride Festival

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday morning in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

1 day ago

Two people are dead after a collision on a Utah County roadway....

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Road rage crash kills 2 from Salt Lake County in Eagle Mountain

Two people are dead after a crash on a Utah County highway that began as a road rage crash.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office partnership aims to reduce speeding