Two Highland students arrested with loaded guns at school

SALT LAKE CITY — Two students were found with a loaded handgun each at Highland High School Monday and were arrested after an officer noticed suspicious activity. A third student was arrested but did not have a gun and was released to a legal guardian.

A resource officer at Highland noticed three people in what he deemed a suspicious car parked on school property and approached the vehicle. While trying to get away, two of the teens, registered students, entered the school and “tried to quickly exit” according to Salt Lake City Police Department, while the third ran from the car.

The resource officer called for back up and detained both students “after a short struggle” SLCPD said in a statement. Officers found each of the students was in possession of a loaded handgun, one gun listed as stolen.

Other resource officers and patrol and bike officers from the department’s Liberty Patrol Division found the third student, who is enrolled at East High School. That student was released while the two with weapons were taken to juvenile detention.

Police said the student’s intentions with the guns is not known and because they are all juveniles, further information about them will not be provided.

It is not yet known how the students obtained the weapons. The investigation is ongoing SLCPD said.