Fire crews extinguish house fire in Saratoga Springs

Jun 6, 2023, 7:51 PM

A homeowner received burns on his hands after a garage fire spread into his house, officials say. ...

Drone footage of the house fire in Saratoga Springs. (Courtesy: Greg Gibbs)

(Courtesy: Greg Gibbs)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A homeowner received burns on his hands after a garage fire spread into his house, officials say.

Saratoga Springs police Chief Andy Burton told KSL TV that the fire was called in at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Willow Creek Drive in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

Burton said when Saratoga Springs Fire arrived, they noticed the fire and smoke engulfing the building and evacuated nearby homes.

He said the fire started in the garage and spread into the upstairs bedroom and kitchen. One person and a dog were in the house, and both got out safely, but the homeowner’s hands were burnt.

Burton said that Eagle Mountain Fire and Lehi Fire assisted with this fire.

Drone footage of the house fire in Saratoga Springs. (Courtesy: Greg Gibbs) Drone footage of the house fire in Saratoga Springs. (Courtesy: Greg Gibbs) Drone footage of the house fire in Saratoga Springs. (Courtesy: Greg Gibbs)

KSL 5 TV Live

