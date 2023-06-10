BASE jumper rescued from Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A climber intended to climb to the ridge separating Little Cottonwood Canyon from Bells Canyon and BASE jump into Bells Canyon before realizing he felt unsafe to do so.

At approximately 4:17 p.m. on Thursday, a rescue team of four people responded to the stranded climber and began ascending the gulley known as Black Peral.

However, once they arrived and attempted to reach him, they realized there were loose rocks from a 2021 natural rock fall. The rock fall was too hazardous for the team members to reach the hiker, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Facebook.

Instead, a Department of Public Safety helicopter got the climber and all team members off the mountain safely. No injuries were reported.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Facebook reminds climbers to ask themselves, what is your backup plan if the intended way down doesn’t work? What if you run out of daylight?

Ensure you have a backup plan and have the proper equipment in case of an emergency.