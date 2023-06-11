KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SPORTS

Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals

Jun 11, 2023, 4:31 PM

UFC star Conor McGregor punched Miami heat mascot Burnie twice during a mid-game skit, sending the ...

UFC star Conor McGregor punched Miami heat mascot Burnie twice during a mid-game skit, sending the mascot to the emergency room. (Joe Murphy/NBAE/Getty Images)

(Joe Murphy/NBAE/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — A punch from UFC star Conor McGregor sent the Miami Heat’s mascot, Burnie, to the emergency room of a local hospital during the NBA Finals on Friday, according to The Athletic.

McGregor punched the performer wearing the mascot costume twice in a pre-planned skit in the third quarter during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The skit was meant to promote a pain relief spray, which McGregor sprayed on Burnie after the blows.

The man playing Burnie was sent home from the hospital after receiving pain medication and is doing well, according to The Athletic report, which cited a league source. CNN has not verified the details of The Athletic report.

Burnie, who sported large gold boxing gloves and a boxing robe, was punched once by McGregor and fell to the ground. Once on the ground, McGregor landed another punch before the mascot was dragged off the court.

McGregor’s communications team had no comment when reached by CNN.

CNN has reached out to the Miami Heat and NBA for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra joked about the incident while speaking to reporters ahead of Monday’s Game 5 in Denver.

“It’s the Miami Heat toughness that we are talking about,” Spoelstra said. “Should’ve been allowed to take the first swing. We won’t reveal who that is but he’s tough. Take a punch and get back up. Yeah, he’s not going to miss any time.”

McGregor has not competed in a UFC event since breaking his left leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The Heat lost Friday’s game 108-95 to the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are leading the best-of-seven series 3-1.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU DB Dayan Lake Picks Off Birmingham In USFL Week Nine

Former BYU defensive back Dayan Lake mossed Birmingham's receiver and came up with the interception in week nine of the USFL season.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Collin Sexton Is Doing Yoga To Help Recover From Hamstring Injury

Collin Sexton only played in 48 games last season due to a hamstring injury. To stay healthy next year, the Jazz guard has taken up yoga.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Fans Give Warm Welcome To Newly Acquired Chicho Arango

Real Salt Lake recently acquired Chicho Arango by transfer from C.F. Pachuca. Arango was given a warm welcome during the MLS match with NYC.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jets’ Zach Wilson Putting Struggles Behind, Embracing Chance To Learn From Aaron Rodgers

Zach Wilson never expected to be here at this point in his career, as the Jets' backup QB behind Aaron Rodgers.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Panthers Need Another 3-1 Series Comeback, This One In The Cup Final

A loss to Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final put the Panthers down 3-1. They've been down 3-1 before so they know that a comeback is possible.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Knocked Out Of Playoff Contention After Loss To Chicago Hounds

The Utah Warriors fell to the Chicago Hounds by two, 26-24, to drop to 9-6 on the season. The loss erased Utah's chance at a playoff berth.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals