Nicknames, Other Facts About Utah’s NHL Coach, Players
Apr 28, 2024, 3:13 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The NHL officially landed in Utah and along with it are some great nicknames for the team’s coach and players.
Throughout history, the hockey league has produced some amazing players that earned excellent nicknames. Wayne Gretzky became “The Great One” while Sidney Crosby entered the league as “The Kid.”
For hockey enthusiasts in the Beehive State, here are the nicknames for Utah’s coach and players as well as a list of the players that could use a nickname from the league’s newest fan base.
Nicknames of Utah’s NHL coach and players
Head Coach
André Tourigny
Nickname: Bear
Coach gave someone a “bear hug” and the nickname snowballed since then.
Born: May 31, 1974
Birthplace: Nicolet, Quebec, Canada
Forwards
Nick Bjugstad
Nickname: Rotisserie Chicken
During his time with the Florida Panthers, Bjugstad skipped dinner with his teammates and bought rotisserie chicken at a Publix grocery store instead.
Sweater Number: 17
Position: Center
Shot: Right
Height: 6′6″
Weight: 209 lbs.
Born: July 17, 1992
Birthplace: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Travis Boyd
Nickname: Boydo and Boyder
Sweater Number: 72
Position: Center
Shot: Right
Height: 6′0″
Weight: 190 lbs.
Born: September 14, 1993
Birthplace: Hopkins, Minnesota
Travis Boyd gives the Coyotes a two-goal lead. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fvwqBfq8tD
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2023
Michael Carcone
Nickname: n/a
Sweater Number: 53
Position: Left Wing
Shot: Left
Height: 5′9″
Weight: 170 lbs.
Born: May 19, 1996
Birthplace: Ajax, Ontario, Canada
Michael Carcone gets this one started! 🚨
Stream the Blues vs. Coyotes game on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/KAGcSAeZ0s
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 3, 2023
Logan Cooley
Nickname: n/a
Sweater Number: 92
Position: Center
Shot: Left
Height: 5′10″
Weight: 174 lbs.
Born: May 4, 2004
Birthplace: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
COYOTES WIN IT! 🐺
The first career @Energizer overtime winner for Logan Cooley! pic.twitter.com/G7XFxB7ecY
— NHL (@NHL) April 11, 2024
Lawson Crouse
Nickname: The Sheriff
“He was nicknamed “The Sheriff” by the Coyotes and their fans for his physical play,” per NHL.com.
Sweater Number: 67
Position: Left Wing
Shot: Left
Height: 6′4″
Weight: 215 lbs.
Born: June 23, 1997
Birthplace: Mt. Brydges, Ontario, Canada
A little rip from Lawson Crouse and the Coyotes have TIED things up! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WRVgJfZaQu
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 7, 2021
Barrett Hayton
Nickname: n/a
Sweater Number: 29
Position: Center
Shot: Left
Height: 6′1″
Weight: 207 lbs.
Born: June 9, 2000
Birthplace: Peterborough, Ontario, Canada
A power-play tally from Barrett Hayton gives the Coyotes the lead. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0xQPCWWE0E
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 24, 2023
Clayton Keller
Nickname: Kellsy
Sweater Number: 9
Position: Right Wing
Shot: Left
Height: 5′10″
Weight: 178 lbs.
Born: July 29, 1998
Birthplace: Chesterfield, Missouri
HAVE A NIGHT CLAYTON KELLER!!! 🧢🚨
For the first time in his NHL career, Clayton Keller scores a hat-trick and gives the Coyotes the win with his @SUBWAYCanada OT winner! pic.twitter.com/Etv2HxVIXZ
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 12, 2022
Alex Kerfoot
Nickname: Footer, Footsie, and Kerf
Sweater Number: 15
Position: Center
Shot: Left
Height: 5′11″
Weight: 186 lbs.
Born: August 11, 1994
Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Shorty by Kerfoot is his 10th goal of the season.
Unassisted. https://t.co/Z9XsuoHc2x pic.twitter.com/6NuLPyeRkY
— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 1, 2024
Matias Maccelli
Nickname: n/a
Sweater Number: 63
Position: Left Wing
Shot: Left
Height: 5′11″
Weight: 176 lbs.
Born: October 14, 2000
Birthplace: Turku, Finland
Backhanded, breakaway goal from Maccelli 🤌 https://t.co/pSNdjsH1wM pic.twitter.com/fXZfkInVRg
— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) April 18, 2024
Jack McBain
Nickname: n/a
Sweater Number: 22
Position: Center
Shot: Left
Height: 6′3″
Weight: 201 lbs.
Born: January 6, 2000
Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jack McBain with the go-ahead goal for his 5th of the season. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/5iq36iGwWD
— NHL (@NHL) December 30, 2022
Liam O’Brien
Nickname: Spicy Tuna
I think Liam O’Brien is in the early lead for Utah’s favorite player.#NHL #NHLinUtah #SpicyTuna @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/20YfLcVwmn
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) April 25, 2024
Sweater Number: 38
Position: Center
Shot: Left
Height: 6′1″
Weight: 213 lbs.
Born: July 29, 1994
Birthplace: Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Nick Schmaltz
Nickname: KFC and Biggy Schmaltz
Sweater Number: 8
Position: Center
Shot: Right
Height: 6′0″
Weight: 181 lbs.
Born: February 23, 1996
Birthplace: Madison, Wisconsin
Goal No. ✌️ on the night for Nick Schmaltz. pic.twitter.com/xzrBs1Mpvv
— NHL (@NHL) March 5, 2022
Defensemen
Josh Brown
Nickname: Brownie
Sweater Number: 3
Position: Defensemen
Shot: Right
Height: 6′5″
Weight: 220 lbs.
Born: January 21, 1994
Birthplace: London, Ontario, Canada
Big, juicy rebound 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wLXs8f00c9
— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 19, 2023
Travis Dermott
Nickname: Skin Doctor, Derms, and Dermy
Sweater Number: 33
Position: Defensemen
Shot: Left
Height: 6′0″
Weight: 202 lbs.
Born: December 22, 1996
Birthplace: Newmarket, Ontario, Canada
First goal of the season for @Travis_Dermott 🥳 https://t.co/8UO1KRcbbV pic.twitter.com/9nChfXjHrm
— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) January 19, 2024
Sean Durzi
Nickname: n/a
Sweater Number: 50
Position: Defensemen
Shot: Right
Height: 6′0″
Weight: 195 lbs.
Born: October 21, 1998
Birthplace: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
Sean Durzi gets the goal with an assist by Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley. 🚨
Stream all the Coyotes vs. Devils action on Sportsnet+! pic.twitter.com/GRF1DmAmE7
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2023
J.J. Moser
Nickname: n/a
Sweater Number: 90
Position: Defensemen
Shot: Left
Height: 6′1″
Weight: 173 lbs.
Born: June 6, 2000
Birthplace: Biel, Switzerland
What a beaut. 😍
First @NHL career goal for Moser! pic.twitter.com/qtIxAPwje8
— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 29, 2021
Juuso Valimaki
Nickname: n/a
Sweater Number: 4
Position: Defensemen
Shot: Left
Height: 6′2″
Weight: 205 lbs.
Born: October 6, 1998
Birthplace: Tampere, Finland
JUUSO VALIMAKI WITH THE LATE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/zbQEeSBiGV
— Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) March 19, 2023
Goalies
Connor Ingram
Nickname: n/a
Sweater Number: 39
Position: Goalie
Glove: Left
Height: 6′2″
Weight: 196 lbs.
Born: March 31, 1997
Birthplace: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
Thank you Utah, see ya in a couple months. pic.twitter.com/kZ3Cs3DsUg
— Connor Ingram (@CBIngram1) April 25, 2024
Karel Vejmelka
Nickname: Veggie
Sweater Number: 70
Position: Goalie
Glove: Right
Height: 6′4″
Weight: 224 lbs.
Born: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
Birthplace: Třebíč, Czech Republic
OH MY, VEJMELKA! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2kJUtOAOoF
— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 2, 2022
Other members of Utah’s NHL team not listed are prospects in the team’s farm system, including the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.
