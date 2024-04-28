On the Site:
Nicknames, Other Facts About Utah's NHL Coach, Players

Apr 28, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – The NHL officially landed in Utah and along with it are some great nicknames for the team’s coach and players.

Throughout history, the hockey league has produced some amazing players that earned excellent nicknames. Wayne Gretzky became “The Great One” while Sidney Crosby entered the league as “The Kid.”

For hockey enthusiasts in the Beehive State, here are the nicknames for Utah’s coach and players as well as a list of the players that could use a nickname from the league’s newest fan base.

Nicknames of Utah’s NHL coach and players

Head Coach

André Tourigny

Nickname: Bear

Coach gave someone a “bear hug” and the nickname snowballed since then.

 

Born: May 31, 1974

Birthplace: Nicolet, Quebec, Canada

Forwards

Nick Bjugstad

Nickname: Rotisserie Chicken

During his time with the Florida Panthers, Bjugstad skipped dinner with his teammates and bought rotisserie chicken at a Publix grocery store instead.

Sweater Number: 17

Position: Center

Shot: Right

Height: 6′6″

Weight: 209 lbs.

Born: July 17, 1992

Birthplace: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Travis Boyd

Nickname: Boydo and Boyder

Sweater Number: 72

Position: Center

Shot: Right

Height: 6′0″

Weight: 190 lbs.

Born: September 14, 1993

Birthplace: Hopkins, Minnesota

Michael Carcone

Nickname: n/a

Sweater Number: 53

Position: Left Wing

Shot: Left

Height: 5′9″

Weight: 170 lbs.

Born: May 19, 1996

Birthplace: Ajax, Ontario, Canada

Logan Cooley

Nickname: n/a

Sweater Number: 92

Position: Center

Shot: Left

Height: 5′10″

Weight: 174 lbs.

Born: May 4, 2004

Birthplace: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Lawson Crouse

Nickname: The Sheriff

“He was nicknamed “The Sheriff” by the Coyotes and their fans for his physical play,” per NHL.com.

Sweater Number: 67

Position: Left Wing

Shot: Left

Height: 6′4″

Weight: 215 lbs.

Born: June 23, 1997

Birthplace: Mt. Brydges, Ontario, Canada

Barrett Hayton

Nickname: n/a

Sweater Number: 29

Position: Center

Shot: Left

Height: 6′1″

Weight: 207 lbs.

Born: June 9, 2000

Birthplace: Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

Clayton Keller

Nickname: Kellsy

Sweater Number: 9

Position: Right Wing

Shot: Left

Height: 5′10″

Weight: 178 lbs.

Born: July 29, 1998

Birthplace: Chesterfield, Missouri

Alex Kerfoot

Nickname: Footer, Footsie, and Kerf

Sweater Number: 15

Position: Center

Shot: Left

Height: 5′11″

Weight: 186 lbs.

Born: August 11, 1994

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Matias Maccelli

Nickname: n/a

Sweater Number: 63

Position: Left Wing

Shot: Left

Height: 5′11″

Weight: 176 lbs.

Born: October 14, 2000

Birthplace: Turku, Finland

Jack McBain

Nickname: n/a

Sweater Number: 22

Position: Center

Shot: Left

Height: 6′3″

Weight: 201 lbs.

Born: January 6, 2000

Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Liam O’Brien

Nickname: Spicy Tuna

Sweater Number: 38

Position: Center

Shot: Left

Height: 6′1″

Weight: 213 lbs.

Born: July 29, 1994

Birthplace: Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Nick Schmaltz

Nickname: KFC and Biggy Schmaltz

Sweater Number: 8

Position: Center

Shot: Right

Height: 6′0″

Weight: 181 lbs.

Born: February 23, 1996

Birthplace: Madison, Wisconsin

Defensemen

Josh Brown

Nickname: Brownie

Sweater Number: 3

Position: Defensemen

Shot: Right

Height: 6′5″

Weight: 220 lbs.

Born: January 21, 1994

Birthplace: London, Ontario, Canada

Travis Dermott

Nickname: Skin Doctor, Derms, and Dermy

Sweater Number: 33

Position: Defensemen

Shot: Left

Height: 6′0″

Weight: 202 lbs.

Born: December 22, 1996

Birthplace: Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

Sean Durzi

Nickname: n/a

Sweater Number: 50

Position: Defensemen

Shot: Right

Height: 6′0″

Weight: 195 lbs.

Born: October 21, 1998

Birthplace: Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

J.J. Moser

Nickname: n/a

Sweater Number: 90

Position: Defensemen

Shot: Left

Height: 6′1″

Weight: 173 lbs.

Born: June 6, 2000

Birthplace: Biel, Switzerland

Juuso Valimaki

Nickname: n/a

Sweater Number: 4

Position: Defensemen

Shot: Left

Height: 6′2″

Weight: 205 lbs.

Born: October 6, 1998

Birthplace: Tampere, Finland

Goalies

Connor Ingram

Nickname: n/a

Sweater Number: 39

Position: Goalie

Glove: Left

Height: 6′2″

Weight: 196 lbs.

Born: March 31, 1997

Birthplace: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Karel Vejmelka

Nickname: Veggie

Sweater Number: 70

Position: Goalie

Glove: Right

Height: 6′4″

Weight: 224 lbs.

Born: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Birthplace: Třebíč, Czech Republic

Other members of Utah’s NHL team not listed are prospects in the team’s farm system, including the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

