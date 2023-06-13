KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Tabernacle Choir packs their bags for 2023 world tour

Jun 12, 2023, 7:05 PM | Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 5:18 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square are packing their bags and preparing to head out on the first leg of their world tour focused on hope.

The first stop: Mexico City. It’s the first time they’ve traveled in nearly five years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A final coordination meeting for the one-week trip was held last Tuesday.

It’s an incredible undertaking. More than 500 people will be on the tour, which includes choir members, orchestra and support staff. They leave Tuesday and return on June 19.

Choir members Damaris Zarco and her brother Hirepan, couldn’t be more excited. Both were born and raised in Mexico City and grew up just a short distance from where they will perform, and all their family is coming.

“I am so excited,” Damaris said to KSL TV. “Singing with the choir is always an amazing experience. But singing in Spanish is amazing. And then singing to our people. I can only imagine how meaningful it’s going to be.”

“Wow, it’s like coming full Circle,” Hirepan added. “We studied at the National Conservatory of Music and Mexico City for years and years and years. And now going back and performing at a venue literally, like 2.5 kilometers from where we went the school. It’s like this is why I spent all those years (studying music) to bring a message of hope of love to the world and to testify of Christ.”

Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra performs annual summer concert after two-year break

Former Utah Gov. Michael Leavitt is now the president of the Tabernacle Choir.

“Music was a big part of my life. I was not a vocalist; I was an instrumentalist. I played brass instruments in bands and orchestras. I love the Tabernacle Choir, and its music. I love its mission.” Leavitt said.

The choir’s mission statement has now added three words: “Throughout the World.”

Touring is nothing new for the choir. In its 175-year history, it’s visited every populated continent. But Leavitt said this world tour, which will span four years and focus on hope, will be unique. The goal is to travel for a shorter amount of time and be more visibly globally.

“In the past, the choir might have gone to a particular region of the world and may have gone to three or four countries and performed at a concert hall and moved on to the next city. We’re changing that pattern to go to one area of the world where we will then perform several times and then use technology to expand and magnify the impact of that visit through social media,” he said.

The choir will also do service projects, shoot a music video, meet with high-ranking officials and video stream their concerts across the world for all to see.

“It’s our mission to bring a sense of healing and hope to the world. Music has a unique way of being able to accomplish that,” Leavitt said.

KSL TV’s Dan Rascon will be traveling with the choir to Mexico City and filming a documentary on the choir. You can follow that journey on his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Garna Mejia, a former KSL TV news, will be one of the three other Spanish-speaking narrators. (KSL ...

Dan Rascon

‘Music and The Spoken Word’ features first Spanish-speaking woman narrator in program history

For the first time in the 94-year history of Music and The Spoken Word, a first Spanish-speaking woman will narrate the program.

2 days ago

School district building...

BY AIMEE COBABE AND DEVIN OLDROYD, KSL NEWSRADIO

Davis School District releases details on complaint against The Book of Mormon

The Davis County School District has released a complaint filed by a parent against The Book of Mormon. This comes after complaints against both the Bible and The Book of Mormon and the removal of the Bible from certain schools’ bookshelves.

6 days ago

Davis School District removes Bibles...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utahns protest after Davis School District pulls Bible from some shelves

The state lawmaker who sponsored a law to crack down on material found to be pornographic in school classrooms and libraries says he wants to revisit elements of the law after the Bible was pulled from some shelves in Davis School District.

8 days ago

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com 

Elder Holland announces slow return to church assignments

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland is "slowly returning" to church work and assignments after taking a break to recover from health challenges.

9 days ago

A map showing the location of the Charlotte North Carolina Temple (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter...

Larry D. Curtis

Location of new North Carolina temple released

The location of the Charlotte North Carolina Temple has been released, just months after it was announced.

15 days ago

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he attends the world's first meeting of the 'Educational Eco-...

Delia Gallagher, Xiaofei Xu, Rob Picheta and Sophie Tanno

Pope Francis meets Martin Scorsese after recovering from fever

Pope Francis Saturday addressed a conference attended by prominent artists and directors including Martin Scorsese, a day after he canceled his regular work schedule due to a fever.

19 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Tabernacle Choir packs their bags for 2023 world tour