KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

New dinosaur species found in Utah helps researchers piece together Earth’s history

Jun 19, 2023, 5:12 PM | Updated: 5:16 pm

...

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

GREEN RIVER, Emery County — The bones of a previously unknown plant-eating dinosaur found in central Utah nearly a decade ago may provide new clues about how the Earth’s climate changed millions of years ago, paleontologists say.

Researchers say the species, named Iani smithi as a nod to Janus, the two-faced Roman god of change, was an early ornithopod during the mid-Cretaceous period about 99 million years ago. Its bones were originally dug up in an Emery County portion of the Cedar Mountain Formation in 2014, according to a study published in PLOS ONE this month.

“Finding Iani was a streak of luck. We knew something like it lived in this ecosystem because isolated teeth had been collected here and there, but we weren’t expecting to stumble upon such a beautiful skeleton, especially from this time in Earth’s history,” said Lindsay Zanno, an associate research professor at North Carolina State University, and one of the study’s authors, in a news release. “Having a nearly complete skull was invaluable for piecing the story together.”

The creature was sort of a precursor to more commonly known duckbill dinosaurs, like the Parasaurolophus and Edmontosaurus. It had a jaw and teeth that helped it chew through stiff plant material, Zanno explained.

But it also lived through an interesting time in Earth’s history, as the species’ name hints. She explained that carbon dioxide began to build up in the Earth’s atmosphere, causing the planet to warm and sea levels to rise. Many giant dinosaurs started to disappear, from giant plant-eating species to their predators.

Researchers said that finding the bones of the Iani smithi is a bit of a surprise because it’s one of the few fossils found in North America from during this time. They believe the Iani smithi arrived in the middle of all of this with the rise of early duckbills, horned dinosaurs and feathered theropods.

The discovery, Zanno adds, is interesting because early ornithopods to this point have “almost exclusively” been found in Europe. It may help provide a better understanding of the environmental changes during a piece of the world’s history that isn’t as clear at the moment.

“Iani may be the last surviving member of a lineage of dinosaurs that once thrived here in North America, but were eventually supplanted by duckbill dinosaurs,” she said. “Iani was alive during this transition, so this dinosaur really does symbolize a changing planet.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Wildfire consumes several acres in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire is burning in Washington County. The Dixie Drive Fire is burning approximately 50 acres and is currently 2% contained. High winds are pushing the fire, which is moving quickly. The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted that the fire was impacting the roadway with all directions of state Route 7 […]

20 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

Cool June brings slow start to summer recreation

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Utah reservoir levels are up, but recreation is down. The crowds at reservoirs are just not what one might expect for mid-June. Jeff, who didn’t want to give out his last name, lives nearby in Huntsville has been waiting for the right time to hit the lake. “The lake’s freezing cold and […]

20 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Josh Ellis

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Summit County

A 29-year-old man was killed after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and crashed into a traffic sign support pole.

20 hours ago

FILE: Tooele City Police. (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2 critically injured in Tooele motorcycle crash

Two men are in critical condition after police say they ran a red light while riding a stolen motorcycle and collided with a car.

20 hours ago

...

Tamara Vaifanua & Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Celebrating Juneteenth in Salt Lake City

For Utahns who have a personal connection to Juneteenth, they’re inviting the community to join in on the celebrations in Salt Lake City.

20 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley shooting suspect arrested in Farmington

A documented gang member on parole has been arrested for allegedly shooting at another man and running from police.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

New dinosaur species found in Utah helps researchers piece together Earth’s history