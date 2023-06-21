KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S AIR QUALITY

Utah kicks off it’s annual ‘Clear the Air’ challenge

Jun 20, 2023, 6:53 PM | Updated: 6:53 pm

Inversion over Salt Lake City...

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s 14th annual Clear the Air challenge is just around the corner with the goal of improving our air by traveling smarter, specifically during the month of July.

Community leaders challenged Utahns to reduce emissions for a month by choosing something other than driving from point A to point B.

“Somedays we can take a walk or ride a bike to work or the grocery store or out to dinner. We can carpool or take public transit to work. We can skip an errand on a particularly polluted day,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said.

Approximately half of Utah’s air pollution is from vehicle emissions.

Researchers have been trying for more than 100 years to understand the major contributors to our air pollution, and how to combat the problem better.

One study showed how a magnesium plant in Tooele County might be adding to the bad air in a much bigger way than previously thought.

What is clear is the impact of auto emissions.

The Clear The Air Challenge started in 2009 and has eliminated more than 1.3 million trips and cut 6,700 tons of emissions.

Mendenhall said, “We are never done. We are always coming up with new ways, we are coming up with new strategies, new programs, policies, questions to ask of industry and government but also listening to our residents.”

She highlighted some new initiatives on Tuesday like installing more electric vehicle chargers at city parks and looking for additional places they are needed.

“Any new building that comes up in this city that receives a significant amount of funding from the city will be all-electric, energy efficient, and climate-friendly, that’s turning the dial on what’s being built in Salt Lake City,” Mendenhall said.

The challenge starts July 1. Everyone is encouraged to take part and remember that even a small change can make a big difference.

You can sign up for the challenge here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Air Quality

The Salt Lake Valley covered in smoky air. (KSLTV)...

Jed Boal

Smoky air wafts into Utah from Canadian wildfires

Utah got a hefty dose of smoky air in the moderately unhealthy range from wildfires burning in Canada, but luckily it shouldn't be here much longer.

1 month ago

A layer of inversion keeps the skies grey over Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 26. A small system ...

Jen Christensen

‘Equal opportunity to be healthy’: Stricter air pollution standards would benefit some populations more than others, study says

Everyone benefits when there is less air pollution, but it pays off more for older communities with high poverty rates and those where larger populations of Black people live, regardless of income, a new study finds.

3 months ago

Exibit shows Utah's air was a concern as far back as the 1880s....

Jed Boal

Exhibit: Concerns about Utah’s air quality go back to Brigham Young

An online exhibit details Utah’s unique air pollution problem going back to the 1880s when Utahns referred to the winter pollution as “smoke evil” or the “smoke nuisance”. 

3 months ago

Chess and air pollution...

Katija Stjepovic

Can air quality impact the decisions a chess player makes?

The game of chess is based on strategic decision-making.

3 months ago

Great Salt Lake shoreline...

Kevin Eubank

Saving the Great Salt Lake is not going to be a quick fix

Getting the Great Salt Lake back to a comfortable water level is going to take a lot of precipitation and work.

4 months ago

The US Magnesium Rowley Plant in Tooele County is pictured on June 18, 2021. A recent study found t...

Carter Williams

Bill to study halogen emissions, inspired by poor air quality report, clears first legislative hurdle

A bill that sets up a study of halogen emissions, such as bromine and chlorine, cleared its first legislative test Wednesday.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utah kicks off it’s annual ‘Clear the Air’ challenge