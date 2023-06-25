The latest on Utah wildfires
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Deputies enforce safety first on Utah’s lakes

Jun 24, 2023, 10:26 PM

Boat on Pineview Reservoir...

Boaters took advantage of a warm summer say at Pineview Reservoir. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Law enforcement is urging people to stay safe on the water now that the heat is starting to draw bigger crowds out to Utah’s lakes.

It’s important to know and follow Utah’s boating laws. In Weber County, Deputies spend a lot of time on the water, reminding people of what they should be doing.

A lot of these things may seem basic, but following the rules and laws can save lives.

“So much water. It’s so nice to have a full lake,” boater Jordan Wayment said.

He and Jeremy Stansfield took advantage of the warm weather Saturday at Pineview.

Weber County deputies were out at the lake for another reason – making sure people are doing their best to stay safe.

“We’re looking for paddleboarders, canoers, people that bring out their tubes, just that they have a life jacket,” Deputy Cody Child said. “They have to have one on the front of their board. They don’t have to be wearing it unless they’re 12 years and younger.”

It’s something that many people seem to forget or say they just didn’t know.

Boats return to Great Salt Lake waters after years of drought

“It’s your responsibility to know the law and rules when you’re out there. Just kind of like you’re in a car, you’re responsible to know the laws,” Child said.

He said other things to keep in mind include paying attention to the buoys and keeping a safe distance from others.

“A lot of issues with jet skis. Just speed proximity, making sure you stay the 150 feet away from people, making sure that you have a spotter if you’re pulling a tube and stuff,” he added.

But out of all these things, Child said the main goal is to help educate.

“We’re not out here just looking to issue everybody citations,” he said. “Our big reason why we’re here is just safety and making sure that you can come out to the lake, have fun and go home safely.”

One other warning from Childs. Don’t drink and drive on the lake. When you’re on the water and under the sun, you can actually get drunk quicker.

Deputies said spending about four hours on the water can have similar effects to being legally drunk.

You can go over Utah’s boating laws here.

