The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Fox News unveils primetime lineup, Jesse Watters takes Tucker Carlson’s former time slot

Jun 26, 2023, 11:48 AM

FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will host...

FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday. He will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday.

Watters will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network.

“Jesse Watters Primetime” will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham’s show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity’s popular program remaining at 9 p.m. Greg Gutfeld’s late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham’s time slot.

Watters’ show previously aired at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network

The announcement comes roughly two months after Fox News fired Carlson shortly after settling a defamation lawsuit with the voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems on the eve of trial. The case, which centered on the network’s airing of false claims following the 2020 presidential election, exposed a trove of private messages sent between Fox hosts including Hannity and Carlson in which they criticized peers at the network.

Carlson has since moved his show to Twitter, although Fox is attempting to get him to stop the broadcasts.

“The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

FILE - Sheldon Harnick accepts the special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the Theatre at th...

Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer

Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ creator, dies at 99

Tony- and Grammy Award-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick, who with composer Jerry Bock made up the premier musical-theater songwriting duos of the 1950s and 1960s with shows such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Fiorello!” and “The Apple Tree,” has died. He was 99.

4 days ago

This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon M...

Associated Press

Musk and Zuckerberg say they’re ready for a “cage fight”

In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off.

5 days ago

Post Malone and Raising Cane's are teaming up again with four limited edition 32 oz. cups that will...

Michael Houck

Post Malone and Raising Cane’s release limited-edition collectors cups

Post Malone and Raising Cane's are teaming up again with four limited edition 32 oz. cups that will be available during set dates during the summer.

6 days ago

Henry dislocated his shoulder while celebrating a game win. (The Price is Right/CBS/YouTube)...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

‘Price is Right’ contestant dislocates shoulder while jubilantly celebrating game win

“The Price is Right” got a little ‘bonkers’ last week when a highly energetic contestant named Henry dislocated his shoulder while celebrating a game win.

7 days ago

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller in a scene from "The Flash." (Warner...

Lindsey Bahr, AP Film Writer

‘The Flash’ opens to $55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace

DC and Warner Bros.’ long-in-the-works superhero movie “The Flash" opened to $55 million in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.

8 days ago

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller in a scene from "The Flash." (Warner...

Lindsey Bahr, AP Film Writer

‘The Flash’ opens to $55 million, a step off the typical superhero pace

DC and Warner Bros.’ long-in-the-works superhero movie “The Flash" opened to $55 million in its first three days in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Fox News unveils primetime lineup, Jesse Watters takes Tucker Carlson’s former time slot