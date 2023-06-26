The latest on Utah wildfires
Body of 14-year-old boy recovered from Hyrum Reservoir

Jun 26, 2023, 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:44 pm

Aerial view of search and rescue crews at Hyrum Dam day beach area....

Search and rescue crews at Hyrum Dam day beach area. (Chopper 5/KSL TV)

(Chopper 5/KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

HYRUM, Utah — Search and rescue crews have located and recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who was last seen at the Hyrum Dam beach area on Sunday.

Lt. Bartschi with Cache County Sheriff’s Office said the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team located Conner Bowdens’ body in the reservoir Monday morning. His body will be turned over to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner to determine his cause of death.

“The Cache County Sheriff’s office would like to offer heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and thank everyone who assisted in the search for Conner Bowden,” deputies said.

An account has been opened in Conner’s name at America First Credit Union for funeral expenses, or you can Venmo donations to @jessica-brockman-8.*

Over the weekend, the body of another Utah teen was recovered from the Ogden Waterfowl Management Area after swimming near a retention dam.

“The water, if you’re gonna be recreating around water, please please please have a life preserver on,” said Lt. Colby Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Body of teen boy recovered from water at Ogden Bay WMA

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Local News



Body of 14-year-old boy recovered from Hyrum Reservoir