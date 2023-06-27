The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WILDFIRES

Red Cross, fire crews stress safety ahead of Fourth of July

Jun 27, 2023, 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:52 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As grass and other vegetation dry out and temperatures rise, the Red Cross and fire crews reminded Utahns of fireworks safety for the Fourth of July.

Every year sparks fly in Utah.

The Red Cross and Salt Lake City Fire Department know firsthand how dangerous fireworks can be.

Their message is how to prevent injuries and fires from happening this year.

“Fireworks are inherently explosives,” Captain Shaun Mumedy with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said.

No matter how big or small, fireworks can pose a risk.

“Some of those favorite fireworks that we know of – the sparkler for instance – can reach temperatures of 2,000 degrees,” Mumedy said.

High temperatures, low humidity, and wind combine to make unpredictable fire conditions.

“Your firework, they do unexpected things inherently, so the chance that they’re going to go off into a neighbor’s shed or into an area you weren’t expecting it, under those conditions, that does raise the risk,” Mumedy said.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks start nearly 20,000 fires every year around the country.  

Firefighters say if you plan to celebrate the Fourth with fireworks, it’s best to set them off in a vast open space, preferably on pavement away from grass, trees, and nearby structures.

It is important to keep fire restrictions in mind. In Salt Lake, that is essentially everything East of 900 East and everything North of South Temple. 

“There’s a corridor that follows the Jordan River about one to two blocks on each side of the Jordan River all the way through Salt Lake City. That’s off limits as well,” Mumedy said. “I think a lot of people might be feeling pretty safe. We’re past those flood dangers. We’re still getting a lot of water. Things are still green, but that doesn’t mean it can’t burn,” Mumedy added.

The fire department said it is not a good idea to use old fireworks from past years. 

You don’t have to leave out the young ones. The Red Cross said bamboo sparklers and glow sticks are a good idea.

KSL 5 TV Live

Wildfires

Crews are responding to a brush fire on a mountain in Utah FILE: County, east of Springville. (Matt...

Eliza Pace

Fire prevention order issued for BLM managed lands in north/central Utah

A fire prevention order was issued for the Bureau of Land Management West Desert District prohibiting certain items. 

14 hours ago

Various Utah wildfire officials at a groundbreaking ceremony in South Salt Lake for a new fire oper...

Dan Rascon

Firefighters prepare for wildfire season as new spring growth dries out

Record snowfall and water runoff have Utah's wildland firefighters gearing up for what could be a very busy year.

2 days ago

City officials are reminding Utahns that even if you can purchase fireworks starting June 24, you c...

Debbie Worthen

Utah firefighters remind locals of firework restrictions

City officials are reminding Utahns that even if you can purchase fireworks starting June 24, you can't light them until July 2.

7 days ago

Utah's DNR risk explorer interactive map. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Firefighters urge preparedness and caution as Salt Lake County dries out for the summer

t's been a mild and wet year, but state firefighters are asking Utahns not to let that deceive them as it starts to dry out for the summer.

8 days ago

Rocky Mountain Power crews cutting through the pavement to bury the power lines. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Power crews bury lines to prevent fire in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Gusty winds in the canyons are forcing power crews to bury power lines to prevent fires and power outages.

8 days ago

...

Eliza Pace and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

Wildfire consumes several acres in Washington County

A wildfire is burning in Washington County, threatening multiple structures.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Red Cross, fire crews stress safety ahead of Fourth of July