Applications open for vacant Salt Lake City Council seat

Jun 27, 2023, 5:22 PM

FILE — Salt Lake City Council member Amy Fowler discusses the opening of a new temporary, emerge...

FILE — Salt Lake City Council member Amy Fowler discusses the opening of a new temporary, emergency overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness during a press conference at the Salt Lake City-County building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Ivy Ceballo/Deseret News)

(Ivy Ceballo/Deseret News)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A seat has opened up on the Salt Lake City Council following Amy Fowler’s resignation.

She announced her resignation — which is effective Monday, July 3 — a few weeks after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Springville, Utah.

Applications to fill her seat opened Monday, June 26, and will remain open until Monday, July 10 at 4 p.m.

The council will then have until Aug. 2 to select the next council member, who will serve through Jan. 2, 2024.

“Since the remaining term exceeds two years, the District Seven Council seat will be on the 2023 Municipal Election ballot per state law,” the website stated.

Those interested in filling the vacant seat must apply in person and present personal identification at the Recorder’s Office,” located at 451 S. State Street, room 415.

Click here for more information.

Local News

