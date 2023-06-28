The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims

Jun 28, 2023, 1:59 PM | Updated: 2:43 pm

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and disrup...

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference to announce arrests and disruptions of the fentanyl precursor chemical supply chain, June 23, 2023 in Washington. The Justice Department has charged dozens of people in several healthcare fraud and prescription drug schemes, including a massive scheme totaling nearly $1.9 billion and a doctor accused of ordering leg braces for patients who had their limbs amputated, officials said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged dozens of people in several health care fraud and prescription drug schemes, including one totaling $1.9 billion and a doctor accused of ordering fake ankle braces for a patient whose leg had been amputated, officials said Wednesday.

The scheme involving the submission of nearly $2 billion in bogus claims is one of the largest health care fraud cases ever brought by the Justice Department, the agency said. It’s one of several announced as part of a crackdown in states around the country.

In total, 78 people in 16 states were charged in a series of separate cases, which also included an alleged scheme to buy back HIV medication from patients and then resell the pills.

The defendants targeted vulnerable people and used the money they made to buy exotic cars, jewelry and yachts, federal investigators said. The federal government seized millions of dollars in cash, automobiles and real estate as part of the crackdown.

“The Justice Department will find and bring to justice criminals who seek to defraud Americans and steal from taxpayer-funded programs,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

In one case filed in the Southern District of Florida, investigators said they found nearly $2 billion in fraudulent telemedicine claims submitted to government-funded coverage programs like Medicare and Medicaid, which mainly cover people age 65 and over and those with low incomes, respectively. No attorneys were listed Wednesday for the three men charged in connection with the online platform DMERx, and a message left with a parent company was not immediately returned.

Those cases involved templates for fake doctor orders for braces and pain creams that were used in exchange for kickbacks and bribes, investigators said.

In another telemedicine fraud case, prosecutors say a Washington state doctor, David Antonio Becerril, signed more than 2,800 fraudulent orders, including ankle braces for a patient whose leg had been amputated years before. He’s accused of taking less than 40 seconds to review and sign each order. One of his attorneys, William Portanova, declined to comment.

In some cases, computer software produced fake doctor’s orders and patients were never examined or had only a brief conversation with the physician, said Omar Perez Aybar, special agent in charge of the Miami regional office for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general.

“There were providers and patients all across the country,” he said.

In another case, a Brooklyn man is accused of working with other people to buy more than $150 million in prescription drugs, including HIV medications from suppliers who bought back medication from patients. Steven Diamantstein is accused of re-labeling the drugs for sale. His defense attorney, Zach Intrater, said Diamantstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges and ”looks forward to contesting them in court.”

The investigation involved coordination among several agencies, including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and state Medicaid fraud units, Perez Aybar said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

(KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Child hospitalized with facial fractures after collision; man arrested for DUI

A 3-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with facial fractures after a man T-boned his car Tuesday night.

20 hours ago

Utah County Sheriff Department car...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Vineyard woman found with burns, injuries after police welfare check

VINEYARD. Utah — A woman was found in her home with second-degree burns and her fiancé was arrested after concerned friends called police because the woman had not shown up to work for two days. Fernando Felipe Flores, 36, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in […]

20 hours ago

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaking at the rollout of the new domestic violence portal. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Utah leaders begin rollout of new domestic violence prevention tool

State and local leaders took the next step in responding to and preventing domestic violence and assault in Utah.

20 hours ago

Kouri Richins talks with her lawyers in court....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah author charged with murdering husband is being sued by husband’s estate

The estate of a Kamas man has filed a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit against his wife, Kouri Richins, who is charged with murdering him by giving him a fatal dose of fentanyl.

20 hours ago

(Marc Weaver/KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy

St. George man had suspected child porn, hidden cameras, child sex doll, police say

A southern Utah man was arrested after police said they discovered suspected child pornography, a child sex doll, and hidden cameras that recorded his friends in his bathroom.

20 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Ashley Moser

Bountiful police warn of people throwing, shooting items at cars

Enough is enough — that is the message from Bountiful police after multiple incidents of people throwing water balloons and other objects at humans and cars.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Dozens in 16 states charged with health care fraud schemes, including $1.9B in bogus claims