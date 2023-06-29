The latest on Utah wildfires
FAILURE TO PROTECT

KSL Investigates: Failure to Protect

Jun 29, 2023, 1:59 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

KSL-TV’s year-long investigation exposed systemic failures in Utah to address sexual violence and sparked swift change.  

Failure to Protect is a series exploring gaps at every level of Utah’s criminal justice system, and how those gaps impact Utahns.  

Individual reports in this series can be found here.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Helpline at 1-888-421-1100. You can also call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling. 

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you. 

Meet the KSL Investigators

Failure to Protect

Daniella Rivera and Keira Fairmont

Treat and Release: How Utah weighs the risk of repeat sex offenders

The KSL Investigators examine Utah’s corrections system, responsible for treating and releasing people who commit sex crimes.

1 month ago

Keira Fairmont and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

Rape charges filed in once ‘wrongfully closed’ cases uncovered by KSL Investigators

Three months after a KSL investigation revealed a failure to fully investigate reports of rape against a single suspect, two cases re-opened by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office have led to first-degree felony rape charges.

1 month ago

Daniella Rivera and Keira Fairmont

The challenge of consent: Utah’s rape law & low prosecution rate

“Listen up,” Rayley Wadsworth pleaded with social media users in a video filmed inside a stationary car last month. “If you’re in Utah, or a woman in Utah, please listen for just a second.”

2 months ago

Keira Fairmont and Daniella Rivera

‘Clear and present danger’: Accused serial predator headed to prison

Joshua Homer is headed to the Utah State Prison after a judge revoked his probation Tuesday.

4 months ago

Keira Fairmont and Daniella Rivera 

Only a fraction of reported sexual assaults are prosecuted in Utah; Experts say it’s time to ‘up our game’ 

Utah’s low sexual assault prosecution rates leave many survivors feeling discouraged and dismissed. The KSL Investigators dig into why experts say Utah can do better. 

4 months ago

Keira Fairmont and Daniella Rivera

Rape cases involving same suspect ‘wrongfully closed,’ getting new look after KSL Investigation

Reports of sexual assault against an accused serial predator have piled up over the last decade, with most of them going nowhere: Cases closed, rejected, and forgotten. The KSL Investigators found a troubling trail of failures by law enforcement to fully investigate.

4 months ago

KSL Investigates: Failure to Protect