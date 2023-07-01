7-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run crash in southern Utah

WASHINGTON, Utah — A 7-year-old boy was killed Friday evening in a hit-and-run crash by a suspected intoxicated and distracted driver, according to Washington City Police.

At approximately 5:35 p.m. police responded to a three-vehicle accident at 200 South, 100 East in Washington City. When officers arrived, one of the vehicles involved had fled. Police later found and arrested the suspect and booked him into Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility on suspicion of driving under the influence and operating a cell phone while driving.

“The driver … admitted to using his cell phone just before the accident,” police stated.

The suspect vehicle, a white Ford Expedition, was traveling east on 200 South toward 100 East. The driver did not stop at the stop sign for eastbound traffic, according to police. The Expedition ran into a VW Jetta, causing it to spin into oncoming traffic. An oncoming blue Ford Focus struck the VW Jetta. Airbags were deployed on the Jetta and Focus. All occupants in the two vehicles were wearing seat belts, including the deceased 7-year-old boy.

CPR was administered on scene to the boy, who was later transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died due to injuries from the wreck. Four other occupants from the Jetta and Focus were transported to St. George Regional Medical Center due to minor injuries from the crash.

“The Washington Police Department send our heartfelt condolences to the victims in this horrific tragedy, especially those who lost a child,” Washington City Police Lieutenant Kory Klotz wrote in a news release. “We also want to thank all those who assisted this incident, which includes Washington City Fire, St. George City Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the citizens on scene.”

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.