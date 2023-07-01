The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

7-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run crash in southern Utah

Jun 30, 2023, 9:43 PM | Updated: 11:09 pm

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON, Utah — A 7-year-old boy was killed Friday evening in a hit-and-run crash by a suspected intoxicated and distracted driver, according to Washington City Police.

At approximately 5:35 p.m. police responded to a three-vehicle accident at 200 South, 100 East in Washington City. When officers arrived, one of the vehicles involved had fled. Police later found and arrested the suspect and booked him into Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility on suspicion of driving under the influence and operating a cell phone while driving.

“The driver … admitted to using his cell phone just before the accident,” police stated.

The suspect vehicle, a white Ford Expedition, was traveling east on 200 South toward 100 East. The driver did not stop at the stop sign for eastbound traffic, according to police. The Expedition ran into a VW Jetta, causing it to spin into oncoming traffic. An oncoming blue Ford Focus struck the VW Jetta. Airbags were deployed on the Jetta and Focus. All occupants in the two vehicles were wearing seat belts, including the deceased 7-year-old boy.

CPR was administered on scene to the boy, who was later transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died due to injuries from the wreck. Four other occupants from the Jetta and Focus were transported to St. George Regional Medical Center due to minor injuries from the crash.

“The Washington Police Department send our heartfelt condolences to the victims in this horrific tragedy, especially those who lost a child,” Washington City Police Lieutenant Kory Klotz wrote in a news release. “We also want to thank all those who assisted this incident, which includes Washington City Fire, St. George City Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the citizens on scene.”

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Drone light shows will replace firework shows in Salt Lake for July 2023....

Andrew Adams

SLC set to stage July drone sky shows amid concerns about fireworks

Instead of traditional fireworks displays, city leaders were preparing Friday to put on the first of two drone light shows this month amid concerns over fire danger and air quality.

1 day ago

Workers with tools fixing Utah roadway...

Alex Cabrero

Pavement company makes quick fix after crash damages roadway

An accident near the intersection of state Route 201 and Interstate 215 on Friday afternoon had traffic backed up for several miles. However, thanks to some quick work from a local company, the traffic disruption didn’t last as long as it could have.

1 day ago

jet on runway at Provo airport...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Pilot makes emergency landing with old military jet at Provo Airport

A pilot made an emergency landing with an old military-style jet at the Provo Airport, Friday evening.

1 day ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy

Roy man accused of shooting brother-in-law charged with murder

A Roy man has been arrested after police say he waited in a West Haven backyard until his brother-in-law came outside, then shot and killed him late Wednesday.

1 day ago

trooper talking to driver of a car he pulled over...

Katija Stjepovic and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Expect a law enforcement speed blitz through Fourth of July holiday

Law enforcement officers are on Utah roads this weekend in an effort to motivate drivers to stop driving so fast and furious.

1 day ago

Grasshoppers have infested parts of Tooele, devastating some crops, this one on June 30, 2023. (She...

Shelby Lofton and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Hoards of grasshoppers descend on and decimate Utah crops

Right out of your nightmares, and fresh off swarms on weather radar, hundreds of thousands of grasshoppers have taken over in parts of Tooele County.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

7-year-old boy dies in hit-and-run crash in southern Utah