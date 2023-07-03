Silver Alert: Kearns man with dementia missing since Sunday night

KEARNS, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 68-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since late Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Unified Police Department, Jody Corsey was last seen in the area of 4800 West and 5000 South in Kearns at 11 p.m. Sunday.

Corsey is described as 6 feet, 200 pounds, with brown/gray hair and a bushy beard.

In addition to dementia, Corsey is said to have hallucinations.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been asked to call police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number 23-70905.