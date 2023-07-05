Police: Two golf carts stolen from Tooele pool; $1,000 reward offered

TOOELE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two people who stole golf carts from a public swimming pool in Tooele Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Tooele Police Department, the crime occurred at the Pratt Aquatic Park — located at 55 N. 200 West — at approximately 6:45 a.m. That’s when police said two people in dark-colored clothing took two Yamaha golf carts.

“This happened during daylight hours, so we believe people who were in the area at the time of the theft may have seen something and may have helpful information,” the post stated.

Police said the suspects were last seen heading west at 300 W. Vine Street.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Tooele County Dispatch Center at 435-882-5600.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.