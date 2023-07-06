Man arrested in Salt Lake City for illegally having gun, drugs

SALT LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old man with an outstanding warrant was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Salt Lake City.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, it all began at 2:16 p.m. when bike officers saw “suspicious activity” at a motel room near 1400 S. State Street.

Not far away — at 1700 S. State Street — officers stopped the involved car, which was found to have drugs inside — including THC vape cartridges, psilocybin mushrooms, THC gummies, fentanyl tables and suboxone strips.

Police said Justin Montgomery, who was riding in the front passenger seat, was taken into custody during the traffic stop due to having an active warrant for his arrest.

“While searching Montgomery, officers found him in possession of a loaded handgun, methamphetamine, cocaine and more than $1,400 in cash,” the release stated.

Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale were also found inside the motel room after police obtained a court-authorized search warrant.

Montgomery was later booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of:

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (two charges)

Possession of a firearm by a restricted person

Possession of a controlled substance (two charges)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

“During the investigation, officers also arrested a second person who claimed to have swallowed drugs,” the release stated.

Police said that individual has not been charged and is currently in the hospital.