Town to Town: Huntsville

Jul 6, 2023, 10:54 PM | Updated: Jul 7, 2023, 8:24 am

(Huntsville, Utah/Facebook)

(Huntsville, Utah/Facebook)

(Huntsville, Utah/Facebook)

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Hello from arguably the best kept secret of the Ogden Valley — welcome to Huntsville. It’s just a one-hour drive from Salt Lake City’s airport and a beautiful drive up Ogden Canyon.

We’re taking you across the state from Town to Town to see local events, hidden gems and family fun in Utah this month with KSL TV’s Casey Scott.

You can take a stroll around the cute community and see what they have to offer. Huntsville has a selection of restaurants, a library, gorgeous parks and beaches and an ice-skating rink in the winter.

All month long in July, KSL TV’s Casey Scott will show you the best kept secret Utah towns and cities as they celebrate Pioneer Day and local festivals. We’re giving away our Summer Adventure Prize Pack and $250 to help relieve the pain at the pump. Watch KSL Today all month long or go to KSLTV.com to see how you can win.

