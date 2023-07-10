UTAH FIREWATCH
Town to Town: Casey Scott visits Nephi

Jul 10, 2023, 8:14 AM

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

NEPHI, Utah — KSL TV’s Casey Scott was in Nephi Monday morning!

The “Friendly city at the crossroads of Utah” has a population of approximately 6,600 and was settled by Mormon pioneers in 1851 as Salt Creek before it acquired its current name in 1882.

Nephi is the home of the Ute Stampede Rodeo. 2023 is the 89th year of the traditional-based event. You can catch bull riding, bareback, bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing, beginning this Thursday at the Juab County Fairgrounds.

KSL TV visited Nephi as part of the Town to Town series celebrating Utah with Casey Scott. As part of the celebration you can visit this page to enter to win the KSL TV Prize Pack, which includes a Camp Chef outdoor oven and national parks pass.

