Former football player at Utah Tech University dies

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A student-athlete at Utah Tech University in southern Utah has died.

According to a press release from the school, Brian Oney, who was on the football team from 2020 to 2022, died at his family’s home in St. George Sunday morning.

“Our hearts are heavy with the devastating loss of Brian,” said Ken Beazer, director of intercollegiate athletics at Utah Tech. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teammates and all who were touched by his remarkable life.”

Utah Tech University mourns the passing of Trailblazer Football student-athlete Brian Oney.https://t.co/rN9WlP50dM pic.twitter.com/LmAk448XFS — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) July 6, 2023

The university said Oney didn’t play in any games during his three seasons there, adding that he “battled through injuries throughout his collegiate career.”

“Though Brian was never able to pad up with our team, he was an excellent teammate, he excelled in the classroom and he was a pleasure to be around,” said Utah Tech Head Football Coach Paul Peterson. “Our hearts are broken and we extend our sincere condolences to the entire Oney family. Brian will be missed and he will forever be a part of our Trailblazer family.”

Oney graduated from Chaminade College Preparatory High School in West Hills, California, in 2020; but during his high school career, he played football at Simi Valley High School, where he was a two-year starter. The release stated that he earned first team all-Mission League and second team all-area honors.

While at Utah Tech University, Oney studied exercise science.

“Our entire university joins the Oney family in grieving the loss of Brian,” said Dr. Richard B. Williams, president of Utah Tech. “Brian was an outstanding student and a valued member of our Trailblazer football program. We send our sincere condolences to the Oney family, and to all who knew and loved Brian. He will be deeply missed.”