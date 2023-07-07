UTAH FIREWATCH
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

2-year-old boy drowns in Spanish Fork canal

Jul 7, 2023, 11:59 AM | Updated: 12:24 pm

(Spanish Fork Police Department)...

(Spanish Fork Police Department)

(Spanish Fork Police Department)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A 2-year-old boy has been found dead in a Spanish Fork irrigation canal.

According to a press release from the Spanish Fork Police Department, the child, identified as Emit Burrell, went missing at 8:42 a.m. Friday. Emit had been at the football field at American Leadership Academy — located at 898 W. 1100 South — with his father, who assists with coaching, when he went missing.

Police said Emit was last seen on camera leaving the football field, to the west, on Mill Road.

A few hours later, after a search involving police, fire and EMS personnel and volunteers, Emit was found submerged in an irrigation canal near a debris gate approximately 0.25 miles away from the football field and school.

Life saving measures were administered, but Emit was pronounced dead on scene.

