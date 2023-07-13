Convicted child sex offender on the run, charged with raping a minor while on parole

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – A convicted child sex offender is on the run after being charged with sexually assaulting a teenager while on parole, raising serious questions about how he had unsupervised access to a minor.

“Location Unknown”

Utah’s sex offender registry lists Christopher Law, 36, as “non-compliant,” with his location “unknown.”

On June 28, prosecutors in Davis County filed felony charges of rape and forcible sodomy against Law. Charging documents indicate a 16-year-old girl reported Law had sexually assaulted her on June 24.

Those charging documents also state Law admitted to the crime when confronted by witnesses and said he “couldn’t help himself.” He then asked the witnesses to wait until 9 p.m. to call the cops, “so he could get his things together.” A witness called the police immediately.

Investigators believe Law may have fled to Colorado after being confronted. Another witness told police they saw Law leaving his apartment carrying a laundry basket full of clothing.

Ten years in prison

Law was previously convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in 2010 and was sentenced to a term of six years to life in prison.

The KSL Investigators obtained an audio recording of Law’s last parole hearing held in April 2020. During the recording, the hearing officer summarized the facts of the case: Law enticed an 11-year-old girl to meet him in a cemetery in 2009 and raped her.

Law attributed his crime to his “lifestyle” at the time, describing it as promiscuous and partying.

“It led me into the situation that I was in,” he said. “And because of those factors, I have no one to blame but myself for the things that happened, because I chose those lifestyle decisions, and I chose to live my life that way. So, the offense that I committed and everything it’s, I’ve taken accountability for that so I can move forward and take accountability for my future as well.”

He also told the hearing officer, “I’m willing to do whatever it takes to reintroduce myself into society and prove that I can be a productive member.”

Utah’s Board of Pardons granted Law parole in May 2020.

“In compliance”

In a statement to the KSL Investigators, Adult Probation and Parole said it was contacted by Bountiful police concerning the investigation into Law. After attempts to locate Law were unsuccessful, AP&P said it requested an arrest warrant be issued by Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole.

“An initial review of Mr. Law’s supervision shows he was in compliance prior to the present incident,” the Department of Corrections wrote. “A check of the Sex Offender and Kidnap Registry also shows he was in compliance prior to the present incident as well.”

The parole board told KSL it first learned of Law’s potential parole violation on June 28 when AP&P submitted that warrant request. A warrant was issued on June 29.

Lengthy Criminal History

While Law’s 2010 conviction for child sex abuse was his first felony conviction as an adult, a recorded hearing with the Board of Pardons and Parole indicates he had a “lengthy criminal history as a juvenile.” The KSL Investigators have requested information from police and Utah state courts about those crimes.

Because of Law’s prior conviction of a grievous sexual offense, a second conviction on the most recent charges would carry a mandatory life sentence without another chance for parole.

The KSL Investigators are awaiting responses from eight agencies, to answer the critical question of how a convicted child sex offender had access to a minor.

This report is part of a series examining how apparent gaps at every level of Utah’s criminal justice system fail to protect Utahns. If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Helpline at 1-888-421-1100. You can also call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

