UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNAFFORDABLE UTAH

Lender: New Utah First-Time Homebuyers Assistance Program doesn’t go far enough

Jul 13, 2023, 10:31 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A new Utah program designed to give first-time homebuyers a break on their new house purchases launched on Tuesday, but before even it started, lenders and realtors were skeptical over how many people the program will actually help.

The program was created by lawmakers and administered by the Utah Housing Corporation. It provides up to $20,000 in loans to buyers that they can then use toward down payments, closing costs, or to buy down interest rates.

Under the program, the home must be newly constructed or never lived in and must be priced at $450,000 or less.

“As someone concerned we are losing our middle class, my goal is to help Utahns live the American dream and build equity in their future,” Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a statement this week regarding the measure he sponsored that created the program. “It’s imperative that we make homeownership possible in our state. I am excited for Utahns to use the program to get out of apartments and into homes.”

Utah’s red-hot housing market is calming down, so is now a good time to buy a house?

Rick Anderton, owner of Lindon-based Ridge Home Loans, said he didn’t believe the program went far enough and questioned how many people would truly benefit, especially within 45 minutes of Salt Lake City.

“You have to live in Utah for 12 months, you have to be under the area median income, and then you have to have almost no debt, or you’re not going to qualify because your income is so low,” Anderton told KSL TV. “The amount of people who qualify is just very few.”

According to data furnished by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sale price in June for a single-family home in Salt Lake County was roughly $600,000. Meanwhile, the median sale price of a multi-family home—a condo, townhouse, or twin home—was $413,000.

The board data showed there were currently only 578 listings of all kinds in Salt Lake County priced $449,999 or lower. Realtors said new construction typically accounts for 15 to 20 percent of the total, meaning there were just over 100 new homes approximately in the county that might fit the new program.

Most expensive house on the Utah market listed for $50 million

Other realtors told KSL TV there were new single-family homes that fit in the price range, but they were closer to the outer reaches of the Wasatch Front in places like Tooele County.

Adams was unavailable for further comment Thursday, according to a spokesperson. Attempts to reach an official with the Utah Housing Corporation also did not immediately result in a response Thursday evening.

“Yeah, it’s a supply problem, right?” Anderton said. “It’s a bigger problem than a little incentive is going to fix.”

Anderton said until interest rates, which were hovering around 7 percent, went down and until inventories went up, it would likely continue to be a challenging housing market, incentives or not.

“Until the builders catch up, which could be years, we’re just going to kind of be in this mess,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Unaffordable Utah

Homes in Centreville, Maryland...

By Anna Bahney, CNN

US mortgage rates climb to highest level since November

US mortgage rates jumped higher last week as uncertainty about the debt ceiling standoff sent bond yields rising.

1 month ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug sits down with former state senator Scott Howell to get his persp...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Democratic Presidential Election, Utah All-Day Kindergarten, Guiding Our Growth Program

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug talks with former state senator Scott Howell about the Democratic Nomination for the Presidential Election, Christine Elegante from the Utah State School Board about the all-day kindergarten program, and Envision Utah's Ari Bruening about the Guiding Our Growth Program.

2 months ago

A home stands for sale in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a limited supply of single family homes on M...

Ladd Egan

Utah’s $20k first-time homebuyer assistance program starts in July

Utah’s new $20,000 first-time homebuyer assistance program created by the legislature earlier this year is set to rollout in the beginning of July.

2 months ago

Two years ago, Mindy Herget and Brynn Christensen started brainstorming a side hustle while working...

Ladd Egan

Unaffordable Utah: Start a side gig to bring in extra cash

Looking for a way to stretch your family’s budget and battle inflation? A side gig could bring in extra income to make ends meet, pay off debt or make a large purchase.

2 months ago

Mortgage rates...

Anna Bahney, CNN and Ladd Egan, KSL TV

Mortgage rates climb to the highest level in a month

Mortgage rates rose this week, after five weeks of falling.

3 months ago

Mortgage rates...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Utah’s red-hot housing market is calming down, so is now a good time to buy a house?

It may not be the buying frenzy we saw a couple of years ago, but licensed realtor Jennifer Gilchrist said the Wasatch Front's housing market is still plenty robust, partly because we are now in the spring home-buying season.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Lender: New Utah First-Time Homebuyers Assistance Program doesn’t go far enough