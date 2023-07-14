Lender: New Utah First-Time Homebuyers Assistance Program doesn’t go far enough

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A new Utah program designed to give first-time homebuyers a break on their new house purchases launched on Tuesday, but before even it started, lenders and realtors were skeptical over how many people the program will actually help.

The program was created by lawmakers and administered by the Utah Housing Corporation. It provides up to $20,000 in loans to buyers that they can then use toward down payments, closing costs, or to buy down interest rates.

Under the program, the home must be newly constructed or never lived in and must be priced at $450,000 or less.

“As someone concerned we are losing our middle class, my goal is to help Utahns live the American dream and build equity in their future,” Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a statement this week regarding the measure he sponsored that created the program. “It’s imperative that we make homeownership possible in our state. I am excited for Utahns to use the program to get out of apartments and into homes.”

Rick Anderton, owner of Lindon-based Ridge Home Loans, said he didn’t believe the program went far enough and questioned how many people would truly benefit, especially within 45 minutes of Salt Lake City.

“You have to live in Utah for 12 months, you have to be under the area median income, and then you have to have almost no debt, or you’re not going to qualify because your income is so low,” Anderton told KSL TV. “The amount of people who qualify is just very few.”

According to data furnished by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sale price in June for a single-family home in Salt Lake County was roughly $600,000. Meanwhile, the median sale price of a multi-family home—a condo, townhouse, or twin home—was $413,000.

The board data showed there were currently only 578 listings of all kinds in Salt Lake County priced $449,999 or lower. Realtors said new construction typically accounts for 15 to 20 percent of the total, meaning there were just over 100 new homes approximately in the county that might fit the new program.

Other realtors told KSL TV there were new single-family homes that fit in the price range, but they were closer to the outer reaches of the Wasatch Front in places like Tooele County.

Adams was unavailable for further comment Thursday, according to a spokesperson. Attempts to reach an official with the Utah Housing Corporation also did not immediately result in a response Thursday evening.

“Yeah, it’s a supply problem, right?” Anderton said. “It’s a bigger problem than a little incentive is going to fix.”

Anderton said until interest rates, which were hovering around 7 percent, went down and until inventories went up, it would likely continue to be a challenging housing market, incentives or not.

“Until the builders catch up, which could be years, we’re just going to kind of be in this mess,” he said.