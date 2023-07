Utah has some of the best stargazing in the country, here’s where

SALT LAKE CITY — Summer is upon us and for many that means taking advantage of Utah’s great outdoors. While many may think of rock formations and national parks when it comes to Utah, there’s another aspect of Utah’s backyard that entices visitors: our dark skies.

With the highest of International Dark-Sky Association-certified locations, including communities, parks and protected areas, Utah has some of the best star-gazing areas in the U.S.

According to visitutah.com, 80% of Americans live in an area where the Milky Way is not visible due to light pollution from the cities. The International Dark Sky Places (IDSP) Program was founded in 2001 to encourage communities and parks to protect dark sites around the world through better lighting policies and public education.

As of January 2023, there are 201 certified Dark Sky Places in the world. Utah has 24 Dark-Sky certified locations. Zion National Park Designated As International Dark Sky Park

So just where can you get some of Utah’s best views of the Milky Way? Here’s the Dark-sky certified areas in Utah.

Northern Utah areas

Antelope Island

Dinosaur National Monument

East Canyon State Park

Jordanelle State Park

North Fork Park

Rockport State Park

Steinaker State Park

Timpanogos Cave National Monument

Southeastern Utah areas

Arches National Park

Canyonlands National Park

Dead Horse Point State Park

Goblin Valley State Park

Goosenecks State Park

Hovenweep National Monument

Natural Bridges National Monument

Rainbow Bridge National Monument

Southwestern Utah areas

Bryce Canyon National Park

Capitol Reef National Park

Cedar Breaks National Monument

Fremont Indian State Park

Kodachrome Basin State Park

Zion National Park