Wildfire prompts evacuation of campground near Flaming Gorge

DAGGET COUNTY, Utah — A campground is being evacuated after a wildfire sparked up in Dagget County.

Utah fire officials said the blaze at Mustang Ridge, estimated to be five acres, has prompted the cautionary evacuation of Mustang Ridge Campground near Flaming Gorge.

Flames were visible from the water in the area of Dutch John and high winds were reported in the area, prompting fears it could spread quickly in Utah’s oppressive heat Monday. Hot, dry conditions make conditions more dangerous for fire and more difficult for wildfire fighting crews.

According to Utah fire officials, the fire, named the Sunny Cove Fire, was caused by lightning on U.S. Forest Service land. There are no reported injuries and no damage reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.